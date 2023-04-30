Oklahoma Mesonet recorded 1.92 inches of rain for the past seven-day period, which accurately totaled yesterday and today just before press time.
Payne County rare birds as follows for the same period included Neotropic Cormorant, Painted Bunting, Gray Catbird, Cassin’s Sparrow, slate-colored Dark-eyed Junco, Song Sparrow, Black-chinned Hummingbird, and Hooded Warbler.
The following migrants and breeding birds were tracked recently during appropriate weather conditions – Osprey, Great Egret, Painted Bunting, Golden and Bald Eagles, Scissor-tailed Flycatcher, Turkey Vulture, Blue Jay, Grasshopper and Lark Sparrows, Eastern Whip-poor-will, American White Pelican, Canada Goose, Short-eared Owl, Mourning Dove, Prairie Falcon, and Red-tailed Hawk.
Migration alerts were low over the past three days (April 26-28) with BirdCast 2.0, meaning predictions are from 0-9,000 birds. These individuals can be protected as they pass through the area by turning off all unnecessary lighting from 11 p.m. to 6 a.m. Bright light attracts and disorients nocturnal migrants, potentially causing fatal collisions with buildings or exposure to additional daily hazards. Thank you for protecting our birds.
Between Tuesday April 25, 2023 through April 26, 2023, 9,700 birds crossed Payne County overnight. Peak migration traffic for an estimated 6,300 birds traveled WNW at 24 mph at an altitude of 2,000 feet.
Expected nocturnal migrants most likely to arrive and depart at this time of year based on the frequency of observations include Great Crested Flycatcher, Swainson’s Thrush, Baltimore Oriole, Yellow Warbler, Myrtle Yellow-rumped Warbler, Western and Eastern Kingbirds, Dickcissel, and Blue-winged Teal.
On Tuesday, April 25, Boomer Lake Park gave a nice showing of what there was to offer. We counted Canada Goose, Blue-winged Teal, Northern Shoveler, Mallard, domestic Mallard, Lesser Scaup, Pied-billed Grebe, Mourning Dove, American Coot, Spotted Sandpiper, Western Willet, Franklin’s and Ring-billed Gull, Forster’s Tern, Double-crested Cormorant, American White Pelican, Great Blue Heron, Great and Cattle Egrets, Turkey Vulture, Red-bellied Woodpecker, Great Crested Flycatcher, Western and Eastern Kingbirds, Scissor-tailed Flycatcher, Warbling Vireo, Blue Jay, American and Fish Crows, Northern Rough-winged, Barn, and Cliff Swallows, Purple Martin, Ruby-crowned Kinglet, Carolina Wren, European Starling, Brown Thrasher, Northern Mockingbird, American Robin, House and Lincoln’s Sparrows, Orchard and Baltimore Orioles, Red-winged Blackbird, Common Grackle, Myrtle Yellow-rumped Warbler, and Northern Cardinal.
Wednesday, Lake Carl Blackwell added Eared Grebe, Eurasian Collared-Dove, Killdeer, Upland, Baird’s, Least, and Semipalmated Sandpipers, Lesser Yellowlegs, Common Loon, Osprey, Carolina Chickadee, Tufted Titmouse, Tree and Bank Swallows, Red-breasted Nuthatch, Blue-gray Gnatcatcher, Eastern Bluebird, American Goldfinch, House and Chipping Sparrows, Brown-headed Cowbird, Black-and-white, Orange-crowned, Nashville, Pine, and Yellow-throated Warblers, and Northern Parula.
The OSU Botanic Garden ticked off Hairy Woodpecker, Eastern Phoebe, White-eyed Vireo, White-breasted Nuthatch, Brown Thrasher, and White-crowned and Harris’s Sparrows.
Monday April 24, Teal Ridge shared Pectoral Sandpiper, Wilsons’ Snipe, Red-tailed Hawk, Cedar Waxwing, and White-throated Sparrow.
Couch Park tallied Wood Duck, Red-eyed Vireo, Swainson’s Thrush, Clay-colored Sparrow, Spotted Towhee, and Louisiana Waterthrush.
Carl Blackwell Hwy 86 Bridge counted Gadwall, American Wigeon, Green-winged Teal, American Avocet, Semipalmated Plover, Hudsonian and Marbled Godwits, Long-billed Dowitcher, Savannah Sparrow, Yellow-headed Blackbird, and Common Yellowthroat.
Happy birding!
Deb Hirt is a wild bird rehabilitator and photographer living in Stillwater.
