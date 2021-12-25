Payne County rare birds for the week include Eastern Towhee, the ongoing Red-naped Sapsucker, and the possible ongoing Black Scoter at Lake Carl Blackwell since November.
Mesonet.org reports 0.14” of rainfall in Stillwater for the past seven days.
The Dec. 18 local Audubon chapter Christmas Bird count on Dec. 18 was a challenge as it sometimes is with freezing weather conditions due to the cold and wind. I believe the last that I heard was 96 species counted, though there are hopes for an update soon. There were some odd numbers, or very low counts of many species. There is a possibility that last February’s extreme freeze may have caused many more fatalities that was thought then or the wind was brutal for beast as well as human on count day. It is likely never a single factor, though counts in bad weather are just as important as a pleasant day.
As predicted, December has been very warm in general. Boomer Lake has had reasonable numbers of winter birds on unseasonable days, as well as mornings near freezing. The Carolina Wren numbers are less than we usually expect. There have been good numbers of migrating Northern Cardinals, which is not unusual and writer has had excellent reports of more than usual from feeder watchers. However, nothing has been said about many Eastern Bluebirds, which is also somewhat expected from last year’s pre-spring freeze. Sometimes they can be heard as flyovers, but there are fewer than normal.
Buffleheads and a few other duck species including the Ruddy Duck and mergansers have been showing up here-and-there for calendar expectations, though the merganser clan has had some odd timing upon occasion. We must rely upon more research over time to see what this information holds.
Midweek, we located a hungry Red-shouldered Hawk as it passed from west to east over Boomer Lake. Perhaps it has just fed, as it paid no heed to the morsels that were apparent both upon the water and those songbirds in full view on land.
Seasonal birds seem not to be lacking other than those mentioned previously, but writer has noticed that sparrows do seem to be fewer and far between at times. We have noticed over the past several years that invasive vegetation could be playing a part in this problem, at least locally at Boomer Lake. We have received occasional reports about Rusty Blackbird sightings, which is always positive and perhaps shows that their breeding area habitats are improving. Only time will tell.
We are also awaiting Project FeederWatch data for the year to see if there are any notable trends experienced. If anyone is interested, Oklahoma is in the southeast region. The country is divided into fifteen different FeederWatch Regions, which includes states and provinces that share similar geological and habitat features that attract specific birds. The Dark-eyed Junco is typically the most common feeder bird in North America.
Keep your eyes on the ground and your head in the clouds. Happy birding!
Deb Hirt is a wild bird rehabilitator and photographer living in Stillwater.
