Even on those odd, warmer days of pre-winter, we have received a few early birds. Sometimes it will throw off our own internal clocks or simply just surprise us and make us wonder why we are seeing our common winter birds early. Feeders tend to be such wonderful indicators regarding changes, as many species will show no hesitation at partaking of seeds, peanuts, and suet from our offerings.
One bird that comes to mind was quite early this year, the slate-colored Dark-eyed Junco, which actual hails from the Yellow-eyed Junco. It comes from the open pine forests in the mountains of Arizona and New Mexico, often observed as a ground forager.
Over the years we were used to finding the occasional Oregon Dark-eyed Junco, and recently, some have reported most of the rest of the other junco subspecies, which causes us to look much more closely at the species to find the odd visitor. Writer has been doing that recently as well.
Getting out on Tuesday of this week, Canada Goose numbers have been increasing for some areas, as migrants will come through the area for winter. There have been great finds over the years, many of which have been a mix of multiple subspecies, and it is enjoyable to see what is in that mixed goose bag.
There have been some interesting pairs that also include Cackling Goose, and other assorted goose derivatives, which makes it interesting to see what is possible with the geese, too. Mixed species can make some wonderful talking points, as well as the fact that we can find some very different looking birds, but much of that is possibly more likely to come in the midst of the winter when the geese are actually moving toward breeding grounds.
There were also multiple Mallards on Tuesday, some clustered together, others preferring to stay within their own inner circle. Mallard blood is in many ducks, as we have easily found over the years, and in the scheme of events, there are really very few pure non-Mallard species. Again, the fun begins when we find assorted crosses, and these are getting more common throughout the year.
Tuesday also yielded a lone Canvasback among several Buffleheads, fast asleep while the buffalo heads were fishing all around it.
Groups of Ruddy Ducks yielded a surprise Horned Grebe that came up for air from time-to-time while fishing around them.
A Double-crested Cormorant in fresh breeding plumage passed by, which was surprising, but during these times, it doesn’t really make one wonder anymore, as all birds are adjusting their breeding habits with the times for adequate food for their potential young.
The only thing that was about right was the three Great Blue Herons that overwinter in the area, bringing us some comical sliding on the ice during the coldest January days. That has netted some pretty interesting photographs of birds that could easily have taken a tumble.
Keep your eyes on the ground and your head in the clouds. Happy birding!
Deb Hirt is a wild bird rehabilitator and photographer living in Stillwater.
