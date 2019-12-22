Last week, Boomer Lake had a visit from one of our Bald Eagle pair after a fishing trip.
While the raptor was heading north, it was preceded by several dozen Canada Geese and clouds of normal gull numbers. It nonchalantly cruised in with the sound of a Northern Flicker announcing its arrival. Eventually, everything returned to normal with the gulls slowly returning to their resting post on Shorebird Jetty, while a few songbirds calmly went about their usual business not even aware of the hubbub that had been created by the Royalty of Birds.
As temperatures slowly dropped later in the week, writer was greeted on Heron Cove by what appeared to be our resident Harris’s Sparrows making their way over my shoulder to the webbed tangles on the northeast side of The Cove amid the invasive clematis. They were merrily joined by several Song Sparrows building up population numbers while viewed by an inquisitive Northern Mockingbird, and Ruddy Ducks lazily rested along the center channel on the west side of the waterway. American Goldfinches and Dark-eyed Juncos also made themselves known in the rays of the sun, while Blue Jays sounded their familiar Red-shouldered Hawk alarm to keep as much of the Bradford pears for themselves as possible.
Multiple Double-crested Cormorants in ebony black coats flew northbound while another similar set decided that southbound was more to their liking.
Last Sunday’s clouds brought some nice ducks to Lake Carl Blackwell including Gadwalls and Common Goldeneye, along with an easy dozen American Coots. Along the north end of town, observations were made on the American Tree, Fox, White-crowned, Harris’s, Song, and Field Sparrows. Other family members included a couple of Spotted Towhee. A few Gadwall, Bufflehead, and Green-winged Teal came around with the cooler weather, and we heard from a Bewick’s Wren and Brown Thrasher in the Whittenberg Park area.
This week, with substantially lower wind chills, Couch Park gave us several Mourning Doves, Carolina Chickadees, the Tufted Titmouse, Eastern Bluebirds, a dozen Cedar Waxwings, and a couple of unexpected Red-Crossbills due to the larger Canadian cone crop.
They were likely US residents unaware of the northern news. Buffleheads and several sleeping Ruddy Ducks were observed upon the water with nearly a dozen acrobatic Hooded Mergansers and a lollygagging Belted Kingfisher upon a sign on the western side of Boomer Lake. A couple of resting Double-crested Cormorants were among Ring-billed Gulls lazing in the same vicinity.
Plenty of songbirds greeted us at The Cove, including the not-so-recently-seen Yellow-rumped Warbler, larger numbers of ubiquitous Song Sparrows, a Field Sparrow in a nearby tree, and several American Goldfinches, as well as more Dark-eyed Juncos vying for weed seeds. The American Cardinal joined them, while Harris’s Sparrows sounded their approving calls of enjoyment. Increasing American Robins joined with the crowd on the other side of the Cove, while they consumed wild grapes and Bradford pears.
So we continue to wait for throngs of ducks as winter progresses.
Deb Hirt is a wild bird rehabilitator and professional photographer living in Stillwater.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.