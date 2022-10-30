Fall is here with the pre-winter rains and the cold snaps. It reminds us of a surreal scene in which we almost passed through completely, but the glowing Indian summer warming brings us back to reality. We are still in the here and now awaiting winter, even if we had to back down and turn on the heat a couple of times.
Today brought me to the familiarity of the forest to watch the speedier leaf drop and see where last spring’s nests really were, even though it had been easy to surmise what I had been in store for. There was even a black snake sunning itself on the ground almost beneath my feet, and I carefully navigated around it. It never moved with my foreign presence.
The smell of wet, rotting leaves and spoiled apples brought me to another time when I was under a gnarly ancient apple tree well into adulthood, when the Cedar Waxwings came in droves in January during the thaw. They dropped like lemmings on the fermented apples. Then a short time later they were falling at my feet chattering away in their high pitched squeal, knowing quite well that they were there and not even caring.
The familiar sound of a heavy bill striking a nearby semi-rotted tree while the large chips fell nearby, brought great solace and peace while I closed my eyes knowing that the Pileated King was there for the insects and not my own pleasure. It additionally reminded me of my favorite stream in another place and time. It was there that a winter loon navigated the ice dams on the way to the bay where the eider clan and Razorbills would be congregating on an equally fine day.
Out came the Downy and Hairy Woodpeckers, as it was clearly time to start storing nuts for the wintertime, while the weather was still perfect. Chickadees observed the process with their imminent dee-dee-dees after the rustle of what few leaves were left. A Great Horned Owl may have figured that it was still concealed, but we all knew better, seasonal birds included. Before long, the owls would be nesting when we started to hear them beseeching one another in the wee hours of the morning.
The Turkey Vultures still present rose on the gently warming breezes. It was only a matter of time that they would continue to soar like carefree children in the air. Wafting and soaring like the kites that we used to possess at a younger age, reminded us of days gone by, but still is the corners of our minds just waiting to be beckoned and recalled.
Taking a sip of coffee, writer would not have it any other way. What was then was comforting to recall, but it was also perfect to know that we would always have those memories and the ability to make new ones.
Happy birding to one and all for the best season of all, and until we meet again.
Deb Hirt is a wild bird rehabilitator and photographer living in Stillwater.
