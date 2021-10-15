Rainfall over the past seven-day period was an excellent 3.03 inches and that brought some nice ducks over the holiday weekend.
Before we talk about that, here is the rest of the migrant arrivals and departures for the last half of October without further adieu. Inbound arrivals include Ross’s and Cackling Geese, Canvasback, Greater Scaup, Surf Scoter, Bufflehead, Hooded and Red-breasted Merganser, Whooping Crane, American Woodcock, Bonaparte’s Gull, Golden Eagle, Rough-legged and Ferruginous Hawks, Long-eared Owl, Purple Finch, Lark Bunting, Fox and Harris’s Sparrows, Rusty Blackbird, Mountain Bluebird, and Townsend’s Solitaire.
The outbound departures should include Chimney Swift, Ruby-throated Hummingbird, Semipalmated Plover, Stilt Sandpiper, Sanderling, Red-necked Phalarope, Sabine’s and Laughing Gull, Caspian and Common Tern, Snowy Egret, Swainson’s Hawk, Gray Catbird, Clay-colored Sparrow, Black-throated Green Warbler, Indigo Bunting, Northern Rough-winged Swallow, and Yellow-rumped Warbler.
Last Thursday October 7, a Least Sandpiper was spotted southbound, while a Spotted Sandpiper crossed its trajectory northbound.
Last weekend, dreams came true for the duck lovers. A weather front came through, as we all know and experienced. There was also Global Big Day that Saturday, which made it very busy for birding and listing. On Saturday at Boomer Lake, we came up with a single Blue-winged Teal among a group of Mallards, a flyover Killdeer, a Pied-billed Grebe, a few Yellow-rumped Warblers dining upon poison ivy berries, and almost three-dozen Turkey Vultures riding the warm air thermals.
The excitement really kicked up starting Sunday, as the birds wanted to be ahead of the heavy rainstorm and didn’t want to be in transit south in the midst of hazardous conditions. For those lucky enough to be there, we saw plenty of ducks in flight, just before they touched down on Boomer Lake. There were Blue- and Green-winged Teal, Gadwall, American Wigeons, Ring-necked Ducks, a Ruddy Duck, American Coots, the Least Sandpiper, and nearly one hundred Turkey Vultures in the skies, some of which were a mile high in a two mile area. There were mostly adult male ducks among plenty of juveniles, some of which we had never seen before as young birds. The views were wonderful since the young were in beautiful fresh plumage.
The rain hit after dark and continued through last Sunday night and the early morning. When the rain stopped, Boomer Lake shared five American Avocets who traveled up and down the lake the entire time that we were there, which was over an hour. Observations also included the Northern Shoveler, Ring-billed Gull, and over a dozen Barn Swallows that were so close to us, we could hear them twittering. Raft after raft of American Coot to nearly 150 individuals wouldn’t stop coming, over a dozen Pied-billed Grebes, and several Blue-winged Teals thrilled us especially when they were wheeling in flight. Among the Yellow-rumped Warblers, a Ruby-crowned Kinglet provided more variety.
Rounding out the excitement on Wednesday October 12, a Northern Harrier winged its way over Heron Cove casting a good glance to prove positive identification. What a great week!
