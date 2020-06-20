Last week’s Payne County rare bird was the Common Gallinule, not a first time sighting. It was seen a number of years ago, so we’ll see where that could lead over the next five years.
Also of interest for this week is the Cimarron River. A Least Tern was noted at Pleasant Valley Road Bridge. It is looking like a strong possibility that the species could be breeding in the ideal area with the current choice habitat, so they could be found elsewhere. Conditions are also looking good for the Snowy Plover, so watch hotspots with extensive sandbars and steady water levels.
Last week, when Tropical Depression Crisobal was north of us, there were 30 mph winds with some rain in Oklahoma. The result of that was a cold front, which only brought a single Forster’s Tern to Boomer Lake last Wednesday. The winds were over 20 mph on Shorebird Jetty, but try as this writer might, it was impossible to battle the wind and catch the rapidly twisting and turning Laridae. It still managed to fish, but there was too much wind distortion to permit quality photos. Alas, no shorebirds.
There were a handful of Cattle Egrets discovered early last Wednesday at Lake Carl Blackwell. Last Thursday showed good numbers of Cliff Swallows. We all saw good representatives of woodpeckers over the same period, but nothing else was remotely related to the cold front. Sometimes it is hit or miss, especially not in the midst of migration.
Our Bald Eagle took a few moments to show itself over the weekend at Boomer Lake, and netted itself a small fish while there. It continued north without looking back to obtain anything better.
The saga still continues with young birds, including a nice family of three Downy Woodpeckers (two juveniles) that spent a short time at Heron Cove. One of the young Downies was approached by a curious juvenile Northern Mockingbird, who just managed to scare it away. This was when the entire family fled the area.
In the meantime, there had been a handsome last minute juvenile Double-crested Cormorant stragglers passing through heading north, which appear to all be gone now. Their non-descript plumage was bright and the male was velvet black. Both the male and female were gorgeous.
Our Western Kingbirds have young on a telephone pole, and it is somewhat likely that there is a nesting pair off Shorebird Jetty, but the nest is still well hidden.
Most of the Canada Geese have vacated Shorebird Jetty, as they were using it as a molting stop. If anyone noticed the large amount of goose feathers there, that was the reason for their presence.
Mallards are molting, which males do after ducklings are hatched. They are now obtaining fresh feathers and will soon look bright and beautiful.
Nests are everywhere and still in use, several species cordially nesting in one tree. However, our kingbirds must always nest away from one another, even if only one tree away due to intense territorial instincts.
Deb Hirt is a wild bird rehabilitator and photographer living in Stillwater.
