Oklahoma Mesonet recorded no rainfall for the week, though writer awakened during the night to hear the patter of raindrops. However, it was not enough to be tallied.
Payne County rare birds for the week were Western Kingbird at Sanborn Lake, Blue-headed Vireo and Nashville Warbler at OSU Botanic Gardens, and Canada Warbler at Field Site 2.
The nationwide rare bird alert for the week of September 1 include one of the Large-billed Terns in Florida, which was before the recent passage of Hurricane Idalia. We are awaiting news for more information in that arena.
Florida reported more than 55 American Flamingos along the peninsula at over a dozen locations.
WY reported a Ruff, which is first for the state. The only place in North America missing this species is WV and Canada’s Northwest Territories.
Kansas had a Black-throated Sparrow.
WA had a Blackburnian Warbler and a Blue-headed Vireo.
NV entertained a flock of five Hudsonian Godwits.
Labrador, Canada, observed a Buff-breasted Sandpiper.
TN had ten Limpkins, while MD an NC each had one.
LA managed the Lark Bunting.
CT observed the Long-tailed Jaeger.
8,900 birds crossed Payne County on Monday, Sept. 4 between 1950 hours and Tuesday Sept. 5 at 0700 hours. Birds usually begin to migrate 30 to 45 minutes after sunset, with the greatest number in flight two to three hours later.
Peak migration traffic was recorded on Sept. 5 at 0330 hours at an altitude of 4,400 feet with a wind speed of 21 mph from the ESE. Birds tend to migrate southward in fall, but seasonal timing, weather and geography alter their flight speeds and direction.
Migrating birds regularly fly up to 10,000 feet above ground, and again, seasonal timing and weather conditions dramatically impact their distribution. This year, we are generally seeing higher altitudes.
During fall migrations, most birds pass through the contiguous US from early September through October, though some do migrate as early as August. We are seeing higher numbers of birds in general this fall.
Total birds crossing the US this fall 2023 is higher than average. The curve rises quickly during peak migration and levels off at the end of the season.
Expected nocturnal migrants this fall are Eastern Kingbird, Baltimore Oriole, Warbling Vireo, Yellow and Wilson’s Warbler, Blue-winged Teal, Least Flycatcher, Yellow-billed Cuckoo, Eastern Wood-Pewee, Green and Little Blue Herons, Blue-gray Gnatcatcher, Scissor-tailed Flycatcher, and Nashville Warbler.
Deb Hirt is a wild bird rehabilitator and photographer living in Stillwater.
