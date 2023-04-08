The tally for the week from www.Mesonet.org is 0.05” of rainfall.
Rare Payne County birds for the past seven days were for continuing early Scissor-tailed Flycatchers.
To be expected, we have a lengthy Payne County migratory arrival list. Birds that we should expect for the first half of the month include Common Poorwill, Chuck-will’s–widow, Eastern Whip-poor-will, Common Gallinule, Black-necked Stilt, Semipalmated and Piping Plovers, Hudsonian and Marbled Godwits, Willet, Caspian Tern, Common Loon, American White Pelican, Green Heron, Glossy and White-faced Ibises, Broad-winged Hawk, Great Crested Flycatcher, Warbling and Red-eyed Vireos, House, Sedge, and Marsh Wrens, Gray-cheeked, Swainson’s, and Wood Thrushes, Gray Catbird, Cassin’s and Clay-colored Sparrows, Orchard Oriole, Ovenbird, Prothonotary, Black-throated Green and Kentucky Warblers, as well as Summer Tanager.
Departures, also for the first half of the month, should include Ross’s, Greater White-fronted and Cackling Geese, Canvasback, Greater Scaup, Common Goldeneye, Common Merganser, Sandhill Crane, Herring Gull, Brown Creeper, Winter Wren, Golden-crowned Kinglet, Chestnut and McCown’s (Thick-billed) Longspurs, Fox Sparrow, and Western Meadowlark.
We have been seeing some wonderful migratory movement kicking into gear both this and last week. Our assorted hotspots have been doing quite a bit of business to make up for lost time, but we must also take into account that perhaps our area birds know the best. They may have sent scouts to their breeding rounds to discover if the appropriate food for growing young were at their disposal. Breeding is hard business for our flying jewels, for they must be on point or at least as close as they can get for their reasons, or they will lose a year. None of us can afford to do that, especially with the issues over the past 50 years. Losing three billion birds is not to our advantage or theirs, because if they cannot survive, neither can we.
Water birds have been in our binocular views for Blue- and Green-winged Teal, Northern Shoveler, Gadwall, American Wigeon, and Ring-necked Ducks. Killdeer are also on the move, winging their way nearer to those in the north, as we speak. Baird’s, Least, and Pectoral Sandpipers are all in breeding plumage, just like the Long-billed Dowitcher, Greater and Lesser Yellowlegs, American Pipit, and Song and Savannah Sparrows, who feel like they are wasting precious time, but they cannot blame themselves. Red-winged Blackbirds, as well as other black birds are in the skies making their own timely trips.
Boomer Lake Park is observing American Coots, multiple Double-crested Cormorants, and Purple Martins readying their nest boxes, while the OSU Cross Country Course is filling up with Eastern Phoebe, Brown Thrasher, and House Finches.
Ghost Hollow has excellent number of Wilson’s Snipes, Black Vultures on the move, White-eyed Vireo, Blue-gray Gnatcatchers, Cedar Waxwings, Louisiana Waterthrush, Northern Parula, Yellow-throated Warblers, and more!
Right now, life is a mad scramble for all our birds with someplace to be. When spring has sprung, they have no time to waste.
Keep your eyes on the ground and your head in the clouds. Happy birding!
Deb Hirt is a wild bird rehabilitator and photographer living in Stillwater.
