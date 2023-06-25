Oklahoma Mesonet tells us that we have received 1.38 inches of rainfall. At nearly press time, we are seeing some lovely rain, and we need it, but not as badly as some counties.
Payne County rare birds for the past seven days include Hooded Merganser, Spotted Sandpiper, Neotropic Cormorant, Tree Swallow, and Willet.
Boomer Lake Park has been getting some nice birds, some of which include the expected number of Canada Geese, Wood Duck, Mallard, Mourning Dove, Chimney Swift, Turkey Vulture, Western and Eastern Kingbird, Scissor-tailed Flycatcher, Warbling Vireo, Blue Jay, Downy Woodpecker, Fish Crow, Carolina Chickadee, Purple Martin, Barn and Cliff Swallows, European Starling, American Robin, House Sparrow, Orchard and Baltimore Orioles, White-eye Vireo, and Common Grackle.
An area resident that enjoys wildlife said that she had noticed only a handful of goslings, which seemed to bother her a little losing that normal familiarity. Writer had noticed over the past few years that licensed individuals have been addling the goose eggs on Goose Island, so I expect that this could have something to do with the lack of young.
We are hoping to see the progeny of the Yellow-billed Cuckoo, not too far from my stomping grounds. It sounded like mother or father has been trying to coax young out of the nest. If readers have not seen a typical nest, the parents build a loose stick structure, a flat oblong platform about four or five inches deep and roughly eight inches in diameter.
Lake Carl Blackwell added Northern Bobwhite, Eurasian Collared-Dove, Mourning Dove, Killdeer, Great Blue Heron, Cattle Egret, Great Egret, Red-tailed Hawk, Belted Kingfisher, Red-bellied and Hairy Woodpeckers, Eastern Wood-Pewee, Eastern Phoebe, Great Crested Flycatcher, Red-eyed Vireo, Tufted Titmouse, White-breasted Nuthatch, Northern Mockingbird, Eastern Bluebird, American Robin, American Goldfinch, Chipping and Lark Sparrows, Red-winged Blackbird, Brown-headed Cowbird, Pine, Black-and-white, and Pine Warblers, Northern Parula, Summer Tanager, Painted Bunting, and Dickcissel.
It is wonderful to see a nice crop of bluebirds in the forefront of things, replacing some of those lost a few years prior during a horrid cold snap. We still miss their prevalence.
Teal Ridge has been holding its own very well. Good habitat makes a solid difference, especially when the invasive plants are periodically removed every so often. The first time is always the most challenging, making the continued upkeep that much easier.
The wetland counted Green Heron, Bell’s Vireo, Gray Catbird, House Finch, Common Yellowthroat, Indigo Bunting, and Blue Grosbeak.
Cross Timbers Experimental Range ticked off Field Sparrow, Blue-gray Gnatcatcher, and Eastern Meadowlark.
Stonecrest, Falls, and Hunter’s Ridge Loop called out Ruby-throated Hummingbird, Mississippi Kite, Bewick’s Wren, and Brown Thrasher.
Cushing Water Treatment Plant ticked off Red-shouldered Hawk and Northern Rough-winged Swallow.
Lone Chimney Lake sounded out Tree Swallow and Yellow-breasted Chat.
Meridian Tech observed a nice murmuration of about two thousand starlings just before nightfall, a nice end to a very productive press call.
Keep your eyes on the ground and your head in the clouds. Happy birding!
Deb Hirt is a wild bird rehabilitator and photographer living in Stillwater.
