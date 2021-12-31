Payne County rare bird for the week is the Tundra Swan observed on Lone Chimney Lake Dec. 23.
Mesonet.org records the weekly rainfall number at 0.17 inches for the week.
On Cimarron Hill Road, this chillier Wednesday the 29th, it was reported that multiple Mourning Doves, Red-shouldered Hawk, Red-bellied Woodpecker, Northern Flicker, Blue Jay, American Crow, Carolina Chickadee, Tufted Titmouse, Carolina Wren, American Robin, American Goldfinch, Dark-eyed Junco, White-throated Sparrow, Yellow-rumped Warbler, and Northern Cardinal were found.
This Tuesday a couple of Northern Shovelers were discovered at Teal Ridge, while Heindrick’s Park shared Red-tailed Hawk, Downy Woodpecker, Ruby-crowned Kinglet, White-breasted Nuthatch, Brown Creeper, and Harris’s Sparrow.
Monday Dec. 27, Boomer Lake Park counted several dozen Canada Geese, three dozen Mallards, a pair of Ruddy Ducks with the male sporting some breeding plumage, Ring-billed Gulls in the skies, Great Blue Heron hiding away at its namesake cove with most of the Mallards, Blue Jay, American Crow, Carolina Chickadees, Dark-eyed Juncos, and a single Song Sparrow. Many of these birds on a fifty degree-plus morning shared space at Heron Cove.
Last Sunday the 26th, two dozen Wild Turkeys, Northern Flicker, Eastern Bluebird, and House and Fox Sparrows were added to the weekly list of assorted species.
Christmas Day, we discovered a Great Horned Owl at Boomer Lake’s Boomer Creek.
Christmas Eve at Sanborn Lake, we added Gadwalls, Ring-necked Duck, Pied-billed Grebe, Northern Mockingbird, and American Goldfinch.
Last Thursday the 23rd at the OSU Botanic Garden, out came Cooper’s Hawk, Barred Owl, and Northern Flicker. Meridian Tech graciously shared Rock Pigeon, Northern Harrier, and a good hundred European Starlings on the power lines.
Last Wednesday, Lone Chimney Lake ticked off nearly two-dozen Green-winged Teal and a couple of Double-crested Cormorants to go with those couple of Tundra Swans.
Several people have been reporting that many of the common songbirds this winter seem to be located on private property or less well-traveled areas. Few American Robins and Northern Cardinals overall have been frequenting Boomer Lake. Writer seems to be spotting more raptors overall at Boomer Lake this time of year, which may weakly have something to do with less songbirds, but there have been quite a number of unidentified songbirds in the distant skies. There is a possibility that many birds could still be on the move with the overall milder weather, but we may learn more as time passes.
Larger crowds of Mourning Doves have been in the area for the past several weeks and they do appear to be on the move more than they have been in the recent past.
More birds seem to be feeding after the scant earlier birds off smaller roadside tree stands. Owls generally will be coming out more and earlier in January for pre-breeding season.
For those entranced by owls, the Snowy Owl has been on the move in the Oklahoma area, as has the Short-eared Owl on the Tallgrass Prairie.
Keep your eyes on the ground and your head in the clouds. Happy birding!
Deb Hirt is a wild bird rehabilitator and photographer living in Stillwater.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.