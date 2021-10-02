Over the past week in Payne County, we’ve had several good finds.
Another Upland Sandpiper has flown over Boomer Lake, the Philadelphia Vireo visited Babcock Park, and a Tennessee Warbler was located on the Kameoka Trail between Boomer Lake and Stillwater High School all on Sept. 22. Two days later, we reported the Mississippi Kite on West University Ave. and a Philadelphia Vireo at Sanborn Lake. A female Spotted Towhee was found at Lake Carl Blackwell on Sept.25, which rounded out a good week.
Boomer Lake Park shared over a dozen Chimney Swifts and a couple of Spotted Sandpipers during light southerly winds last Friday the 24. There were also a couple of Killdeer, Great Blue Herons, Blue Jays, and a single Barn Swallow.
Last Sunday, we viewed a few Double-crested Cormorants, a couple of Great Egrets, between three and four dozen Turkey Vultures riding thermals on the northern horizon, and a hungry Downy Woodpecker procuring protein at Heron Cove.
This Monday, there were a few dozen inbound Mallards, a couple of Pied-billed Grebes, four Great Blue Herons, a Great Egret and we were down to five Turkey Vultures.
Tuesday the 28, Sanborn Lake tallied White-winged Dove, Carolina Wren, American Robin, Common Grackle, and Northern Cardinal.
Wednesday, we counted larger numbers of northbound flyover Mallards, a Mourning Dove, more Double-crested Cormorants, migrant Great Blue Herons and Great Egrets, a few Turkey Vultures, Blue Jays, American Crows, a Carolina Chickadee, and migrant high-flying Barn Swallows.
There were a couple of Chimney Swifts, Cooper’s Hawk, Belted Kingfisher, Red-bellied Woodpecker, Least and Scissor-tailed Flycatchers, Carolina Wren, Gray Catbird, Brown Thrasher, House Finch, Lincoln’s Sparrow, Orange-crowned Warbler, Summer Tanager, Dickcissel, and Northern Flickers found at Sanborn Lake.
Teal Ridge shared Rock Pigeon, Solitary Sandpiper, Snowy Egret, Little Blue Heron, Eastern Phoebe, House Wren, Red-winged Blackbird, Nashville and Yellow Warblers, Common Yellowthroat, and Indigo Bunting.
This Monday, Sept. 27, the OSU Cross Country Course checked off Red-shouldered Hawk, American Kestrel, Northern Mockingbird, and House Wren.
Chances are still very good that we’ll be entertaining hummingbirds during the warm weather, so keep your clean and filled nectar feeders out. They will be passing through for quite some time, so it is better to have feeders available for quick energy out rather than not. Hummingbirds will also need protein sources, which insects will easily provide up until winter. They will also be active when winter days warm, so it is not impossible that hummers will visit late.
It is also quite likely that you’ll get some interesting migrants, especially ground feeders like sparrows, as well as the occasional warbler seeking insects. Nothing is impossible during this time of year. Turn your binoculars upward if you have access to taller hardwoods for the possibility of migrant vireos. Once the Yellow-rumped Warblers begin moving through, chances are also very good to see the western Palm Warbler among them.
Keep your eyes on the ground and your head in the clouds. Happy birding!
Deb Hirt is a wild bird rehabilitator and photographer living in Stillwater.
