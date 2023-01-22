Oklahoma Mesonet brought us a little rain during the morning of nearly press time for the week at 0.02 inches. It has been about a month that we have been scant on precipitation.
We have seen a few rare birds over the week, including a couple of hybrid ducks – the first was at Sanborn Lake, a GadwallxMallard and what appeared to be a Hooded Merganser at first glance was identified as a xCommon Goldeneye with a fully dark crest. Boomer Lake Park had a very early Barn Swallow the day prior. It appears that our unseasonably warm weather has brought out some early birds that should gear up as time progresses.
We have also observed the Spotted Sandpiper and Eastern Towhee at Lake Carl Blackwell, as well as an occasionally viewed Northern Shrike on 32nd Street between Peach Road and the County line.
We have also been viewing scant numbers of ducks at Boomer Lake Park since last Thursday, Jan. 12. There were several Buffleheads, a Ruddy Duck and a Canvasback during late afternoon. We also observed the Northern Harrier, Mourning Dove, a handful of slate-colored Dark-eyed Juncos and Myrtle Yellow-rumped Warblers, Northern Cardinal, Carolina Chickadees, Downy Woodpeckers, several dozen Ring-billed Gulls, House Sparrow, and a few Canada Geese and two dozen Mallards.
That same morning Lake Carl Blackwell shared Cackling Geese, Gadwalls, Common Goldeneyes, Pied-billed Grebes, American Coots, Double-crested Cormorants, several American White Pelicans, Great Blue Heron, and Brown Creeper.
On Friday the 13, the Lake Cark Blackwell Dam area shared American Wigeons, Green-winged Teal, Ring-necked Ducks, Common Goldeneyes, Hooded and Common Mergansers, Ruddy Duck, Pied-billed Grebes, American Coots, Killdeer, Double-crested Cormorants, Bald Eagles, Red-shouldered Hawk, Red-headed, Red-bellied, Downy, and Pileated Woodpeckers, Taiga Merlin, Eastern Phoebe, Blue Jays, American Crows, Carolina Chickadees, Tufted Titmouse, Eastern Bluebird, red Fox Sparrow, Harris’s, White-throated, and Song Sparrows, Spotted Towhees, and Western Meadowlark.
Teal Ridge counted Mallards, Rock Pigeons, Mourning Doves, Northern Harrier, Cooper’s Hawk, Red-bellied and Downy Woodpeckers, Blue Jay, American Crows, Carolina Chickadees, Carolina Wren, European Starlings, Northern Mockingbird, House Finch, Song Sparrows, and Northern Cardinals.
Saturday, Jan. 14, Stonecrest, Falls, and Hunter’s Ridge Loop added Canada Goose, Gadwalls, Mallards, Canvasbacks, Ring-necked Duck, Ring-billed Gulls, Yellow-bellied Sapsucker, Red-bellied and Downy Woodpeckers, yellow-shafted Northern Flickers, Blue Jay, American Crows, Carolina Chickadee, Red-breasted Nuthatch, Brown Creeper, Carolina Wren, European Starling, Northern Mockingbird, American Robins, House Sparrows, House Finch, American Goldfinch, red Fox Sparrow, slate-colored Dark-eyed Juncos, Harris’s and Song Sparrows, Red-winged Blackbirds, Myrtle Yellow-rumped Warblers, and Northern Cardinals.
Sanborn Lake shared Red-tailed Hawk, Belted Kingfisher, and Golden-crowned Kinglet.
On the 15, OSU Cross Country Course sounded out with Harlan’s Red-tailed Hawk, Bewick’s Wren, Cedar Waxwings, and White-crowned Sparrow.
Monday, Jan. 16, Whittenberg Park tallied Eurasian Collared-Dove and American Kestrel.
Tuesday the 17, Couch Park ticked off White-breasted Nuthatch.
All in all, this was a fine representation of what Payne County had to offer this week.
Keep your eyes on the ground and your head in the clouds. Happy birding!
Deb Hirt is a wild bird rehabilitator and photographer living in Stillwater.
