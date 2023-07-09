Oklahoma Mesonet reported 1.86 inches of precipitation for the past seven-day period. We have not seen weekly numbers like that for a while, which is impressive for the July 4 week.
Payne County rare birds for the same period include Forster’s Tern and Neotropic Cormorant at Lake Carl Blackwell, a male Black-chinned Hummingbird in the Whittenberg Park area, Semipalmated Sandpiper, and Tree Swallow at Lone Chimney Lake.
Boomer Lake Park had some nice birds tallied over the past several days, which include Canada Geese, a few dozen Mallards, Eurasian Collared-Dove, Mourning Dove, Great Blue Heron, Great Egret, Turkey Vulture, Red-shouldered Hawk, Downy Woodpecker, Eastern Kingbird, Scissor-tailed Flycatcher, Blue Jay, Fish Crow, Purple Martin, Cliff Swallow, Carolina Wren, European Starling, Gray Catbird, Brown Thrasher, Northern Mockingbird, Eastern Bluebird, American Robin, House Sparrow, House Finch, Orchard and Baltimore Orioles, Red-winged Blackbird, Brown-headed Cowbird, Common Grackle, and Northern Cardinal.
Sanborn Lake counted Yellow-billed Cuckoo, Chimney Swift, Ruby-throated Hummingbird, Mississippi Kite, Belted Kingfisher, Downy Woodpecker, Great Crested Flycatcher, American Crow, Carolina Chickadee, Northern Parula, Indigo and Painted Buntings and Dickcissel.
Meridian Tech shared Killdeer, Great Blue Heron, Red-tailed Hawk, Western Kingbird, dozens of Purple Martins, fairly decent numbers of Barn Swallows, Lark Sparrow, Eastern Meadowlark and Great-tailed Grackle.
Lone Chimney Lake ticked off Green Heron, Red-bellied Woodpecker, Eastern Kingbird, White- and Red-eyed Vireos, American Goldfinch, Field Sparrow, Yellow-breasted Chat and Summer Tanager.
Glencoe Lagoon checked Northern Bobwhite and Bell’s Vireo.
OSU Botanic Garden shared Turkey Vulture and Warbling Vireo.
Teal Ridge called out Black-crowned Night-Heron.
Lake Carl Blackwell added Hairy Woodpecker, Blue-gray Gnatcatcher, Chipping Sparrow and recently fledged Pine Warbler.
This Tuesday, writer was pleased to discover a couple of southbound adult Green Herons believed to be coming from the Boomer Lake area, perhaps on the hunt for some sustenance for young ones!
Entertainment was free on Monday when some of our young gave a good showing. One fledgling was in hot pursuit of a parent while the other stayed atop some playground equipment, just screaming its little heart out as it was alone. The abandoned bird flew back to its natal area, waiting for the original fledgling. They both traveled together into one of many sycamores, where they proceeded to hash over the new sights and sounds. The parent was not far in a neighboring oak.
It must have been nice to get a little rest while just observing explorers, eh, Mr. or Mrs. Jay?
Just before press time, as the last jay finally decided to give up the nest where there was no interesting action, it joined the ranks of its cohort explorers, where they can all learn together.
One cardinal family has been attending young and keeping the Brown-headed Cowbird at bay. Let’s see if they will continue to leave the obligatory parasite. It is not known if they already provided care for one of the eggs already or ejected it. No news story at six.
Young life is looking well. Happy birding!
Deb Hirt is a wild bird rehabilitator and photographer living in Stillwater.
