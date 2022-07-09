Mesonet.org gives a report of no rain again for the last seven days. There are also cracks in the ground that are widening, so be diligent on land.
No rare birds were reported over the past week.
July arrivals include American Avocet, Semipalmated, Piping, and Snowy Plovers, Long-billed Curlew, Marbled Godwit, Ruddy Turnstone, Red Knot, Stilt, Baird’s, Least, Buff-breasted, Spotted, Solitary, Western, Pectoral, and Semipalmated Sandpipers, Long and Short-billed Dowitchers, Willet, Wilson’s Phalarope, Caspian Tern, White-faced Ibis, Peregrine Falcon, Willow and Least Flycatchers, Bank Swallow, Sedge Wren, and Yellow-headed Blackbird.
Glossy Ibis was the only July departure.
Mississippi Kites have been mostly observed resting on the high wires around evening and dusk, as well as riding thermals. They are occasionally appearing during mornings, too.
Killdeer have been seen as flyovers, nesters, and occasionally spotted near Boomer Lake just off the water.
At least one White-winged Dove has been seen and heard in the Lakeview Road area. It has been observed a lot more than the one or two that we had seen in the past that were mostly heard around winter. Chances are good that there is more than one in the area, so we could also have breeding birds.
At least one Chimney Swift is still visiting in the earlier mornings and late evenings. There is a possibility that there could be an area roost.
Mallards are going through their eclipse plumage, a common occurrence after ducklings have been hatched, which we have likely all observed.
On July 4 many of us were able to spend more time birding, a welcome activity after the workweek. It was wonderful to observe the behaviors of a few birds that made themselves available. We found the Yellow-billed Cuckoo in Heron Cove’s secondary riparian forest, which permitted a few photos.
There was also a mother and son Downy Woodpecker. He was doing very well hunting for insects on his own, with a Blue-gray Gnatcatcher in the area doing the same.
Six recently fledged Barn Swallows were both observed and photographed, all in the tow of parents. It was nice to see so many young swallows in one area.
The Northern Cardinal family at Heron Cove also graced us with one of their youngsters, while young Great-tailed Grackles foraged nearby on their own.
We were never able to learn the whereabouts of the Orchard Oriole nest at The Cove, but it will make itself known once the leaves disappear for the late fall and winter season.
It was also enlightening to find an assortment of skippers and take a good shot of a dark morph Eastern Tiger Swallowtail female, a nice additional to any photographer’s portfolio.
We also discovered a Carolina Wren, which has become a bit of a rarity in the Heron Cove area.
Instead of six Purple Martins at the house in the same area, we are down to one female and a male tending at least one unfledged bird.
Keep your eyes on the ground and your head in the clouds. Happy birding!
Deb Hirt is a wild bird rehabilitator and photographer living in Stillwater.
