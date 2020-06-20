This Father’s Day, the Oklahoma Tobacco Helpline encourages fathers to take the first step to a healthier life for themselves and their families by quitting tobacco. The Helpline, a program of the Tobacco Settlement Endowment Trust, offers FREE resources for Oklahomans seeking to quit tobacco.
Shaun Pryor, of Edmond, smoked and dipped for many years – going through five to seven cigars and a can of dip per day. After almost dying of a heart attack in his early 30s, he quit tobacco but started back up a few months later.
“One day, my son found my cigar wrappers, and he said to me, ‘Dad, you need to quit. I want you to quit,’” Pryor said. “It hurt. I was embarrassed.”
“I am not the ‘I need help guy,’ but I went to the doctor. When my doctor told me about the Oklahoma Tobacco Helpline, it opened up a new door. This time, I had people in my corner supporting me – which I didn’t expect. They were so encouraging, and they still are to this day. I couldn’t have done this by myself,” Pryor said.
To assist Oklahomans on their quitting journey, the Oklahoma Tobacco Helpline connects registered users with FREE specially trained Quit Coaches who are available 24/7, provide non-judgmental support and help build customized plans to help Oklahomans quit on their own terms. Free text and email support and free patches, gum or lozenges are also available for individuals interested in quitting at 1-800-QUIT NOW and OKhelpline.com.
Ronnie Trentham started dipping as a teenager and has since survived seven bouts of cancer caused by tobacco use. The Stilwell resident has lived tobacco free since 1995, which allows him to enjoy life as a husband, father and grandfather.
Trentham encourages tobacco users to take advantage of quit resources like the free services of the Helpline to protect themselves from the dangers he faced. “Don’t be too stubborn to ask for help,” he said.
Unfortunately, tobacco use among men in Oklahoma remains a serious problem as 21% of Oklahoma males smoke. Additionally, nearly 14% of men use smokeless tobacco.
Male smokers put themselves at high risk for developing smoking-related health issues like lung cancer, stroke and heart disease. Those who smoke are also at a higher risk of complications of contracting COVID-19.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, smokers are more vulnerable to infection due to the COVID-19 because their lung health is already compromised.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.