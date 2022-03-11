Pre-workout supplements and energy drinks are popularly consumed to help improve the effects of a workout. Caffeine is often a main ingredient, but how much do we know about using caffeine in exercise supplements? Caffeine can be an effective aid in exercise performance for both anaerobic and aerobic training. But not all forms and amounts of caffeine are safe. The FDA recommends a daily maximum intake of 400mg of caffeine. This is the equivalent of one to two energy drinks, or four cups of coffee, or one to two scoops of a pre-workout supplement (depending on the brand) per day.
At this level and below, there are some health benefits. Benefits to athletic performance include stimulating the central system which can increase reaction time and cause quicker muscle fiber recruitment. It also can lessen perceived exertion and increase alertness.
A powdered, non-liquid form of caffeine that is found in the market, and can be dangerous or deadly, is caffeine anhydrous or pure caffeine. This is commonly used to make homemade energy and pre-workout drinks, often to avoid additional supplements used in pre-workouts mixtures. Using concentrated caffeine requires a micro scale to measure safely, although it is not recommended for consumers.
The difference between consuming a safe vs toxic dose could come down to a fraction of a teaspoon in a serving size. A safer alternative would be FDA approved caffeine capsules that are less potent and ranging from 100mg to 200mg of caffeine.
The recommended amount of caffeine for improving athletic performance is 1.36 mg/lb to 2.72 mg/lb. For example, someone weighing in at 185lbs might consume 252mg-504mg of caffeine based on this range.
Is the recommended amount for improving athletic performance too much from a perspective of overall health and wellbeing?
Well, it depends.
The amount of caffeine that can be safely consumed varies individually based on age, sex, genetic disposition, body size, and tolerance levels. One way to know if you should cut back on your caffeine intake is to monitor if you are experiencing some of the negative effects of caffeine intake. These may include headaches, insomnia, nervousness, fast or irregular heartbeat, muscle tremors, and irritability.
When consuming caffeine throughout the day, whether for busy workdays or frequent athletic training, it can be easy to overconsume this stimulant.
Knowing your limits and preventing dependency on caffeine can help prevent chronic health risks in the future. One suggestion might be to cut back on caffeinated pre-workout supplements on lighter training days and be aware of additional caffeine consumption throughout the day. Also read nutrition labels on products to check for caffeine milligrams in caffeinated energy drinks or other products. If you train at night, take note of how ingesting caffeine later in the day could affect your ability to get quality night sleep. In any case, it is always a good idea to speak to your healthcare provider before taking any supplements.
Aaron Veselak is a senior at Oklahoma State University majoring in Health Education and Promotion with a concentration in Health & exercise. He is an American college of Sports Medicine Certified Personal Trainer and a fitness enthusiast. He is currently interning with the Oklahoma State Department of Wellness Sponsored Programs.
