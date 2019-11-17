Each year, the American Cancer Society sets aside the third Thursday of November to encourage smokers to go the distance, and to finally give up smoking. The Great American Smokeout is Nov. 21 and a day that hopefully encourages tobacco users to kick the habit and become victorious over tobacco.
Tobacco use remains the single largest preventable cause of disease and premature death in the United States. Cigarette smoking kills approximately 480,000 Americans each year and more than 16 million people in the United State currently suffer from smoking-caused illness (Tobacco Stops with Me). In addition, Oklahomans spend approximately $1.62 billion per year on smoking-related healthcare costs. Productivity loss caused by smoking in Oklahoma is estimated at $2.1 billion and Oklahoma resident’s state and federal tax burden from smoking-caused government expenditures is about $828 per household. By quitting – even for one day – you will take an important step toward a healthier life – one that can lead to reducing your cancer risk.
In an effort to encourage the Stillwater and OSU community to take a step towards a healthier life, OSU Department of Wellness, University Dining Services, and the TSET Healthy Living Program serving Payne County are partnering to celebrate The Great American Smokeout with the Gobble Wobble. The Gobble Wobble will take place on Thursday, Nov. 21 from 12:10 to 12:50 p.m. at the OSU Student Union Plaza. Participants will embark on a less than one mile walk around the OSU campus and end in the same location with a free turkey sandwich lunch donated by OSU catering. OSU staff, faculty, students, and community members are encouraged to participate in the annual event.
The Great American Smokeout is a day designed to actively encourage tobacco users to kick the habit, but the Oklahoma Tobacco Helpline can help you with the journey. The Oklahoma Tobacco Helpline is a free service available 24/7 and provides the tools and support needed to quit tobacco your own way. Tools include free text and email support, phone and web coaching, and patches, gum, or lozenges for registered participants.
Let’s continue to work together towards a healthier OSU, Stillwater, and Payne County!
Lissette Minges is a TSET Healthy Living Program Prevention Specialist.
