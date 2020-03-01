Everybody gets stressed. Whether we know it or not, every decision we make can have an impact on our personal level of stress. It is a natural reaction, and still most people view stress as a bad thing.
While it certainly can be, there is such a thing as good stress too. Being able to recognize stress as either good or bad can play a huge role in our day-to-day lives and can even allow us to use stress to our advantage.
Good stress can be defined as stress that is beneficial and motivates you to work hard in order to get something done.
Bad stress is just the opposite of that; bad stress is stress that can make you feel overwhelmed or anxious and can even cause health issues.
According to ulifeline.org, stress in small doses can motivate you to accomplish your daily tasks, work more efficiently, and even give a boost to your memory. It is also a warning mechanism.
Stress causes reactions in your body such as increased blood pressure and heart rate and can sharpen your senses to increase your focus and precision.
Additionally, stress has even been shown to improve immune function when present in small amounts. Stress definitely has its positives, but too much of a good thing can have some negative side effects.
Bad stress can be recognized as stress that lingers for long periods, or is present in a larger amount than what is good for you. Having bad stress can lead to negative side effects such as a weakened immune system.
Furthermore, it can make it harder for you to focus or give you feelings of fatigue. Some signals of bad stress, as stated by ulifeline.org, can be the inability to focus, getting sick frequently, headaches, irritability, and feelings of anxiety. All of these can negatively affect your well-being so here are some things you can do to combat bad stress.
First, you need to try to relax. Take a moment to catch your breath and slow your heart rate. If you want, you can try taking a yoga class or look up some quick breathing exercises to help you calm down.
Exercise is another great tool for managing stress. A quick workout can work wonders for both your mental and physical state. There are many ways to manage stress; however, it is best to find what works for you.
If you ever feel overwhelmed, do not hesitate to reach out for help. There are many people willing to help, including family, friends, or people who work in services offered within your community.
Stress is inevitable but knowing how to use the good and manage the bad can make a big difference in our daily lives.
