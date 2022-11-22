The Tobacco Settlement Endowment Trust Board of Directors awarded $145,500 to school districts and school sites across Oklahoma through the TSET Healthy Incentive Grant Program at their board meeting on Thursday, Nov. 17.
“Our children are always watching and learning,” said Julie Bisbee, executive director of TSET. “Schools have a wonderful opportunity to inspire kids to live healthy lives and provide a healthy environment for students, staff and teachers. TSET is proud to support that effort.”
The TSET Healthy Incentive Grant program promotes strengthening policies to improve school nutrition, increase physical activity, improve student wellbeing, and provide tobacco-free environments for everyone. These health-promoting practices are based on national best practices and recommendations from experts.
Once the recommended policies have passed, school districts and sites are eligible to apply for a grant. Districts must first pass and receive grant awards before individual school sites are eligible. Grant funds are used for health-related projects chosen at the local level. Funds have been used for a variety of projects, from playgrounds to curriculum. Amounts vary based on enrollment and the types of strategies implemented.
The TSET Healthy Incentive Grants approved Thursday were:
AREA SCHOOLS
Blanchard Public Schools, McClain County, $14,500
Lindsay Public Schools, Garvin County, $6,000
Morrison Public Schools, Noble County, $20,000
Yale Public Schools, Payne County, $15,000
TOTAL: $55,500
OTHERS:
Altus Early Childhood Center, Jackson County, $10,000
Altus Elementary School, Jackson County, $4,000
Altus High School, Jackson County, $12,500
Altus Intermediate School, Jackson County, $10,000
Altus Junior High School, Jackson County, $10,000
Altus Primary School, Jackson County, $7,500
Antlers High School, Pushmataha County, $6,000
Jenks Middle School, Tulsa County, $15,000
L. Mendel Rivers Elementary School, Jackson County, $10,000
Ravia School, Johnston County, $5,000
TOTAL: $90,000
TSET offers a similar program for communities. For more information about TSET Healthy Incentive Grants visit https://oklahoma.gov/tset/tset-programs/incentive-grants.html or contact Laura Matlock, program officer, at lauram@tset.ok.gov or by calling 405-764-4668.
The Tobacco Settlement Endowment Trust (TSET) serves as a partner and bridge builder for organizations shaping a healthier future for all Oklahomans. TSET provides leadership at the intersections of health by working with local coalitions and initiatives across the state, cultivating innovative and life-changing research and working across public and private sectors to develop, support, implement and evaluate creative strategies to take advantage of emerging opportunities to improve the public’s health. TSET – Better Lives Through Better Health. To learn more, go to Oklahoma.gov/TSET.
