The Tobacco Settlement Endowment Trust Board of Directors awarded $145,500 to school districts and school sites across Oklahoma through the TSET Healthy Incentive Grant Program at their board meeting on Thursday, Nov. 17.

“Our children are always watching and learning,” said Julie Bisbee, executive director of TSET. “Schools have a wonderful opportunity to inspire kids to live healthy lives and provide a healthy environment for students, staff and teachers. TSET is proud to support that effort.”

The TSET Healthy Incentive Grant program promotes strengthening policies to improve school nutrition, increase physical activity, improve student wellbeing, and provide tobacco-free environments for everyone. These health-promoting practices are based on national best practices and recommendations from experts.

Once the recommended policies have passed, school districts and sites are eligible to apply for a grant. Districts must first pass and receive grant awards before individual school sites are eligible. Grant funds are used for health-related projects chosen at the local level. Funds have been used for a variety of projects, from playgrounds to curriculum. Amounts vary based on enrollment and the types of strategies implemented.

The TSET Healthy Incentive Grants approved Thursday were:

AREA SCHOOLS

Blanchard Public Schools, McClain County, $14,500

Lindsay Public Schools, Garvin County, $6,000

Morrison Public Schools, Noble County, $20,000

Yale Public Schools, Payne County, $15,000

TOTAL: $55,500

OTHERS: 

Altus Early Childhood Center, Jackson County, $10,000

Altus Elementary School, Jackson County, $4,000

Altus High School, Jackson County, $12,500

Altus Intermediate School, Jackson County, $10,000

Altus Junior High School, Jackson County, $10,000

Altus Primary School, Jackson County, $7,500

Antlers High School, Pushmataha County, $6,000

Jenks Middle School, Tulsa County, $15,000

L. Mendel Rivers Elementary School, Jackson County, $10,000

Ravia School, Johnston County, $5,000

TOTAL: $90,000

TSET offers a similar program for communities. For more information about TSET Healthy Incentive Grants visit https://oklahoma.gov/tset/tset-programs/incentive-grants.html or contact Laura Matlock, program officer, at lauram@tset.ok.gov or by calling 405-764-4668.

The Tobacco Settlement Endowment Trust (TSET) serves as a partner and bridge builder for organizations shaping a healthier future for all Oklahomans. TSET provides leadership at the intersections of health by working with local coalitions and initiatives across the state, cultivating innovative and life-changing research and working across public and private sectors to develop, support, implement and evaluate creative strategies to take advantage of emerging opportunities to improve the public’s health. TSET – Better Lives Through Better Health. To learn more, go to Oklahoma.gov/TSET.

