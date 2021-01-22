Three new faculty have joined the TSET Health Promotion Research Center (HPRC) at OU Health Stephenson Cancer Center.
New faculty are: Adam Alexander, Ph.D.; Thanh Bui, M.D.; and Julia McQuoid, Ph.D. The three join the center as assistant professors at the University of Oklahoma Health Sciences Center. They will address health risk factors such as tobacco use, sedentary lifestyle and poor diet through scientific research and intervention development.
“We are thrilled to have these talented new investigators expand the expertise of the center to include a focus on African American and rural health, health geography, and HPV vaccination promotion,” said Darla Kendzor, Ph.D., co-director of the HPRC. “The expertise of the new faculty will increase our reach across the state, allowing the center to target tobacco use and other health risk factors among more Oklahomans.”
Alexander is a health disparities researcher specializing in tobacco research. His work focuses on understanding and eliminating tobacco-related health disparities among African Americans and socioeconomically disadvantaged populations. He is currently working with community organizations to develop interventions that promote smoking cessation among African Americans and socioeconomically disadvantaged populations. He earned a doctorate in social and behavioral sciences and a master’s in psychology both from the University of Memphis.
Bui has an interdisciplinary background in medicine, global health and research in both health promotions and cancer prevention. His investigations focus on behavioral interventions for cancer prevention and control in high-risk populations, including immunizations against oncogenic, or cancer-causing, viruses and tobacco cessation. He earned a doctorate in health promotion and behavioral sciences from the University of Texas Health Science Center, a master’s degree from the Yale School of Public Health and a medical degree from Pham Ngoc Thach University of Medicine in Vietnam.
McQuoid is a health geographer interested in qualitative and mixed methods approaches to understanding relationships between people’s everyday environments and behaviors related to health and wellbeing. Her current studies in Oklahoma focus on understanding tobacco and other substance use among social minority and traditionally under-represented groups. In this role, she works with rural communities by employing mHealth data collection methods and qualitative mapping to examine the everyday patterns, contexts, roles and meanings of different substances for rural Oklahomans. Prior to her position at the Health Promotion Research Center she served as a postdoctoral Fellow in Tobacco Research, Center for Tobacco Control Research and Education at the University of California, San Francisco. She earned a doctorate in geography from the University of New South Wales in Australia and a master’s degree in human geography and planning from Utrecht University, the Netherlands.
“TSET is proud to support bringing world-class researchers to Oklahoma,” said Julie Bisbee, executive director of the Oklahoma Tobacco Settlement Endowment Trust (TSET). “With their commitment to addressing health risk factors such as tobacco use, sedentary lifestyle and poor diet through research, the TSET Health Promotion Research Center will continue to bring new information on how cancer and chronic diseases can be reduced and prevented.”
Since 2007, TSET Health Promotion Research Center investigators and collaborators have been awarded over 165 grants totaling more than $43 million in research focused on developing and testing novel smoking cessation interventions for populations with low smoking cessation rates and informing FDA tobacco control policies. Learn more about research promoted by TSET.
