Oklahoma’s Tobacco Settlement Endowment Trust announces that communities and schools now can apply for grants from the TSET Healthy Incentive Program. The application period closes at 4 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 5.
The TSET Healthy Incentive Program offers grants to cities, towns, schools and school districts that adopt policies supporting tobacco-free environments, improved nutrition, increased physical activity and employee wellness.
“The two incentive grant programs complement TSET’s programs and public education initiatives that seek to reduce the leading causes of death in Oklahoma – lung disease, heart disease, diabetes and cancer,” said Julie Bisbee, TSET executive director. “The grants help create environments allowing Oklahomans to eat better, move more and be tobacco free.”
Since the program’s inception in 2012, 128 communities, 179 school districts and 44 schools have received incentive grants.
To become eligible for the grants, schools and communities must pass approved policies to promote health and wellness. Local entities have used the grants for projects such as playground equipment, walking tracks, active learning equipment and more.
Funding is limited and applications are considered on a first-come, first-serve basis. The TSET Board of Directors will consider awards at their March board meeting.
For more information about the TSET Healthy Incentive Grants for Communities, visit the webpage or contact Connie Befort, program manager, at connieb@tset.ok.gov.
For more information about the TSET Healthy Incentive Grants for Schools, visit the webpage or contact Sharon Howard, program manager, at sharonh@tset.ok.gov.
