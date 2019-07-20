Last week, we left Vice President George Bush and Massachusetts Governor Michael Dukakis campaigning for the presidency. To start off, I’ll tell a funny personal story about that campaign.
At that time, I was a faithful Democrat with much hope for a Dukakis victory. After the Democratic National Convention, I read Dukakis had returned to Massachusetts. He was campaigning in his own state.
I was horrified. Campaigning around Massachusetts wasn’t going to get him elected. I immediately wrote to him to suggest he needed to start campaigning in other states. Actually, my advice was correct but not exactly earthshaking advice to a politician. He probably didn’t even read the letter himself. If he did, I doubt he jumped into a car, headed for the airport and took off for Minnesota to campaign.
In this time of constant talk about immigration, Dukakis was the son of Greek immigrants. Born in Massachusetts, he has always lived there. He served three terms as governor including being named Most Effective Governor in the U.S. in 1986 by the National Governors’ Association.
He was an unusual politician – he came across as straightforward and honest. A few years ago, I read that when he walked to and from his office, he always carried a bag in order to collect trash, a commendable act in my eyes.
Three items stand out from that 1988 campaign. The first one was the Willie Horton ad. The Bush campaign went after Dukakis aggressively painting him as an extreme liberal. They said he was a “card carrying member of the American Civil Liberties Union.”
Dukakis had approved weekend furloughs for Massachusetts prisoners, even those with life sentences. One of the lifers, Willie Horton, attacked a couple while he was on furlough. A national ad portrayed a revolving door with men going in and out to depict the furloughs.
According to an MSNBC commentary, Lee Atwater, one of the Republican strategists, said, “By the time we’re finished, they’re going to wonder whether Willie Horton is Dukakis’ running mate.” At one point in the campaign, Dukakis had a 17 point lead in the polls.
According to NPR’s Political Junkie, a second event was the October debate when CNN Moderator Bernard Shaw asked Dukakis, “Governor, if Kitty Dukakis were raped and murdered, would you favor an irrevocable death penalty for the killer?” Dukakis was criticized for his unemotional response.
The third item could be characterized as a happening that shouldn’t have happened. To bolster his image for national security, Dukakis rode in a tank. He even had on a helmet although in the picture one can see his dress shirt and tie.
This ride took place at a campaign stop at a Michigan factory according to a Boston Globe article. The Bush campaign jumped on that footage and made an ad portraying Dukakis as weak on defense while he rode around in the tank looking like Snoopy in a Red Baron outfit according to an account from the History Channel.
Years later, George H.W. Bush’s arrival on an aircraft carrier wearing a flight suit reminded me of Dukakis’s ride.
In Payne County, John Bosworth, retired philosophy professor, was the Democrats’ County Chair. He had hope for Dukakis up to election day. I remember him telling me he was watching the tracking polls. They were getting closer every day.
They didn’t get close enough. Bush won with 53.4%, 426 electoral votes and 40 states while Dukakis won 45.6%, 111 electoral votes and ten states plus the District of Columbia.
To see how states have changed politically, the Republicans won California. That wouldn’t happen now.
To end the Dukakis chapter, I’ll tell a funny though sad story from years later. When I worked in Little Rock, the Clinton School of Public Service sponsored an excellent speaker series free to the public. Usually two or sometimes three speakers came each week. Many of the speakers were nationally known. I was one of their most faithful attendees. I usually attended two speeches a week.
Dukakis was scheduled for a speech. Clinton School Dean Skip Rutherford invited me to come over early and have lunch with them and Dukakis. Of course, I was excited. I’d never had a personal conversation with a party’s presidential nominee much less lunch.
On the morning of the program, I received an email from the Clinton school that Dukakis was late because he had trouble with his plane connection. I kept receiving emails sounding less and less likely for any lunch.
Finally, the word came that Dukakis had to catch a Greyhound bus to make it in time to appear on the program. The lunch was canceled. My opportunity was gone.
It was sad also to think about Dukakis who at one point had the Secret Service to guard him and transportation for his every move during that campaign. For that day at the Clinton School though, he had to resort to catching a bus. Probably none of the other bus riders even recognized him.
Fame can be fleeting.
Let’s return to Oklahoma. John and Peggy Williams were living in Oklahoma City in the ’80s while John completed an internship. On Jan. 9, 1981, they had the unexpected early arrival of their first child, a daughter whom they named Stacy. Stacy later changed her name to Anastasia. They were afraid Peggy was having a miscarriage because the baby was born three months prematurely. Anastasia weighted one pound, 15 ounces at her 27 week birth. Every day after John finished his daytime work, he would go to the neonatal ICU in Oklahoma City to see Anastasia. “She was quite a miraculous blessing to us,” John said. He added, “Dr. Dwight Sublett helped care for her at that time.”
John described Anastasia, “Her whole hands and feet were the size of my thumbnail. She literally fit in my hand. I didn’t expect her to live one day.”
Anastasia lived though. She graduated from Drexel University in Philadelphia where she studied fashion design. She then moved to New York City where she designed for several companies.
She had the horrifying experience of witnessing the 9/11 attack and the fall of the Twin Towers because the World Trade Center was the first stop on her subway ride that morning. She watched one person die because there was no one to provide emergency care. She managed to walk through all of the toxic dust to get away from the area, and she then stayed with a friend because she couldn’t return to her apartment. The News Press featured her experience at the time of the tragedy.
About Anastasia, her father said, “She had a short but meaningful life and accomplished a lot in that time. Besides her fashion design skill, she was a talented artist. Some day we hope to display some of her art in a local gallery. I’ve been working on a book about her. I have amazing stories to tell about her life.”
Next week: Yet to be decided.
