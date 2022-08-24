Stillwater’s city pool has closed for the season but the splash pads located off 12th Avenue in Southern Woods Park and in Boomer Lake Park will remain open as long as the weather stays hot enough for them to be used.
Most public outdoor pools in the area traditionally close around the time school goes back into session, but the City of Stillwater’s keeps its splash pads open 10 a.m. – 8 p.m. daily from around Memorial Day through September, and sometimes later, if the weather justifies it.
The pad in Boomer Lake Park closed for a time in mid-August because a water main break had to be repaired, but has since re-opened.
Water used in the splash pads run into drains instead of being reused. Some splash pads recycle the water they use, but that requires monitoring and treating it, much like a swimming pool.
Like many other communities, Stillwater decided against taking on that workload for its splash pads when they were being designed.
The splash pads were a perennial feature on resident wish lists for many years and have been popular with families since they were dedicated in 2016. They were built at at cost of about $586,000 thanks to Stillwater Medical Center with additional support from the Stillwater Community Foundation and the Stillwater Masonic Lodge.
