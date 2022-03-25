 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Free access to breaking news is sponsored by the Stillwater News Press
featured editor's pick

Stillwater celebrates Mary Kate Driggs' 100th birthday

Mary Kate Driggs 100.jpeg

Friends, family and total strangers helped Stillwater’s Mary Kate Driggs celebrate her 100th birthday Friday with a parade through downtown.

 By Michelle Charles/Stillwater News Press

Mary Kate Driggs celebrated her big 100th birthday in a big way Friday, with a parade.

Friends, family and total strangers turned out with flowers, signs and balloons to make her special day that much more special.

Mary Kate 2.jpeg

Mary Kate Driggs, 100, greets a friend at the end of her birthday parade through downtown Stillwater.

The idea was planted in the months leading up to her birthday, as Mary Kate teased the other members of her breakfast group that meets at Granny’s Kitchen that she probably wouldn’t make it to 100.

Mary Kate car 2.jpeg

Mary Kate Driggs turned 100 this week and friends and family celebrated her birthday with a parade through downtown Stillwater. 
Happy Birthday cards.jpeg

Even people who had never met her, lined the sidewalk along Main Street Friday to wish Mary Kate Driggs a happy 100th birthday. 

They disagreed and told her they would take her cruising through downtown for her birthday. That idea grew to include the rest of the community after Granny’s owner Mohammed Mahmoud got Visit Stillwater involved to spread the word.

Visit Stillwater President and CEO Cristy Morrison said it’s not the kind of thing people think her organization does, and it’s certainly not in their job description, but they have the connections that help make a lot of things happen in Stillwater and she thought it was important.

“It needed to happen,” Morrison said.

Mary Kate with daughters.jpeg

Mary Kate Driggs was the star of the day Friday, posing at the end of her birthday parade with Pistol Pete and her daughters Sherry Driggs (left) and Darlene Pendleton (right). 

All the organizers had confidence in Mary Kate. She’s slight, but spunky, living on her own until the age of 99 and driving herself to her breakfast group in a sporty, striped VW Beetle that was her pride and joy.

Mary Kate smile.jpeg

Mary Kate Driggs was surrounded by friends and family as she ended her birthday parade at Granny's Kitchen, the restaurant where she has been meeting her friends for breakfast at least once a week, for more than 15 years. 

She finally gave her Bug to a granddaughter last year when she moved into an assisted living center. Mary Kate said she was having trouble getting around and it was too hard to take care of the house she raised her family in. She needed some help.

Mary Kate young .jpeg

Ranscom met her husband Hilary Driggs on her first day of school in Stillwater, after moving from California. They would go on to be married for 73 years.

Mary Kate Ranscom met the love of her life, Hilary Driggs, on her first day of school after her family moved from California to Stillwater.

“I didn’t know anyone and I decided I was going to walk up to the best looking boy there and talk to him,” she said. “He walked me home that day.”

And the rest is history. She and Hilary – who served with the Stillwater Police Department as a motorcycle cop and worked his way up to Chief of Police – were married for 73 years, until his death in 2013.

Hilary Driggs.jpeg

Mary Kate and former Stillwater Chief of Police Hilary Driggs, shown here helping tow little girls cross the street in 1955, were married for 73 years, until his death in 2013. 

They raised two daughters and went on adventures after their girls left home, traveling the country in a motor home and on a Harley Davidson motorcycle.

Hilary Driggs motorcycle.jpg

Mary Kate's husband Hilary Driggs served Stillwater as a motorcycle officer for many years. The couple also traveled the U.S. on their own Harley Davidson. 

Her love for him remains evident and unwavering.

“He was so handsome,” she said, still getting a dreamy look in her eye remembering the young man she met so long ago.

Mary Kate credits her longevity and health to never drinking or smoking and to walking at least a mile a day as long as she could.

HBD Mary Kate.jpeg

As her 100th birthday parade ended, Mary Kate Driggs was greeted at the intersection of Seventh Avenue and Main Street with signs expressing good wishes, ballons, cheers, clapping.

She enjoys spending time with her family, which includes her daughters, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and now, a great-great-granddaughter. and she still makes it out to her breakfast group once a week, thanks to Darlene.

She says she’s accomplished most of her goals now, so there’s not much else she really needs to do. But she stays busy with the activities at her assisted living center, getting her hair done regularly and attending exercise classes or playing games. She’s got stuff to do.

“I’ve been trying to take her out for a while now,” Pendleton said. “But she won’t miss bingo.”

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you