Stillwater celebrates Mary Kate Driggs' 100th birthday

Mary Kate Driggs celebrated her big 100th birthday in a big way Friday, with a parade.
Friends, family and total strangers turned out with flowers, signs and balloons to make her special day that much more special.
The idea was planted in the months leading up to her birthday, as Mary Kate teased the other members of her breakfast group that meets at Granny’s Kitchen that she probably wouldn’t make it to 100.
They disagreed and told her they would take her cruising through downtown for her birthday. That idea grew to include the rest of the community after Granny’s owner Mohammed Mahmoud got Visit Stillwater involved to spread the word.
Visit Stillwater President and CEO Cristy Morrison said it’s not the kind of thing people think her organization does, and it’s certainly not in their job description, but they have the connections that help make a lot of things happen in Stillwater and she thought it was important.
“It needed to happen,” Morrison said.
All the organizers had confidence in Mary Kate. She’s slight, but spunky, living on her own until the age of 99 and driving herself to her breakfast group in a sporty, striped VW Beetle that was her pride and joy.
She finally gave her Bug to a granddaughter last year when she moved into an assisted living center. Mary Kate said she was having trouble getting around and it was too hard to take care of the house she raised her family in. She needed some help.
Mary Kate Ranscom met the love of her life, Hilary Driggs, on her first day of school after her family moved from California to Stillwater.
“I didn’t know anyone and I decided I was going to walk up to the best looking boy there and talk to him,” she said. “He walked me home that day.”
And the rest is history. She and Hilary – who served with the Stillwater Police Department as a motorcycle cop and worked his way up to Chief of Police – were married for 73 years, until his death in 2013.
They raised two daughters and went on adventures after their girls left home, traveling the country in a motor home and on a Harley Davidson motorcycle.
Her love for him remains evident and unwavering.
“He was so handsome,” she said, still getting a dreamy look in her eye remembering the young man she met so long ago.
Mary Kate credits her longevity and health to never drinking or smoking and to walking at least a mile a day as long as she could.
She enjoys spending time with her family, which includes her daughters, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and now, a great-great-granddaughter. and she still makes it out to her breakfast group once a week, thanks to Darlene.
She says she’s accomplished most of her goals now, so there’s not much else she really needs to do. But she stays busy with the activities at her assisted living center, getting her hair done regularly and attending exercise classes or playing games. She’s got stuff to do.
“I’ve been trying to take her out for a while now,” Pendleton said. “But she won’t miss bingo.”