More than 2,500 people from around the globe are expected to participate in The Mid South – Stillwater's weekend endurance festival celebrating Oklahoma dirt roads.
Cyclists and runners will experience a 100-mile ride, 50-mile ride or 50-kilometer ultra marathon – all starting and finishing on Seventh Avenue and South Husband Street on Friday and Saturday.
The event was kickstarted in 2013 with 120 riders, and event manager Sally Turner said she never expected it to grow as much as it has.
The races now attract visitors from neighboring states, as well as Americans from as far west as California and as far east as Maine. Internationally, people from Canada, Mexico and Denmark are traveling to Stillwater.
“It was never about racing. It was about bringing some friends together and riding our bikes and having a good time,” Turner said. “Now we’ve got people who have ridden in the Tour de France coming and pro mountain bike racers coming.”
The 50k-run will begin at 8 a.m. on Friday. It features roughly 43 miles of unpaved road and goes as far as 80th Street and Hackelman Road. All routes can be viewed at midsouthgravel.com.
The 100-mile ride and 50-mile ride will begin at 8 a.m. and 8:15 a.m., respectively. Riders will go through the tribal lands of the Osage, Quapaw, Kickapoo, Wichita and Kiowa nations.
Aid stations for the 100-mile ride are at Mulhall-Orlando High School, the Noble County Courthouse – which is the halfway point – and at the two-thirds finish mark at the northwest point of Lake McMurty. The 50-mile ride shares the first and last aid stations and has an additional one at the east side of the lake.
“It started off just a 100-mile race, and then we added the 50-mile option a few years later. This is also our sixth year of doing the 50k (run),” Turner said. “Some people want to run 50 kilometers and ride 100 miles the next day. We call that 'The Double.' We’ve got almost 200 people signed up for that, which is wild to me.”
This weekend will be the first chance for professionals to prepare for the gravel-riding season, and the upcoming weather is an important factor to watch. The National Weather Service forecasts showers and possibly a thunderstorm between 9 a.m. and noon on Thursday.
Turner said the clay in Payne County’s red dirt roads can get sticky if they get soaked.
“We call it ‘peanut butter mud’,” Turner said. “At this point, I don’t think it’s going to be that big of a deal because the ground is so dry … I would be really surprised if any of the rain we get in the next couple of days will impact the course condition in any real, measurable way, but we have had years where it has been an absolute slog fest.”
The Mid South has evolved from only rides and runs, however.
There will be a live music festival that is free and open to the public. Coldbrew, a Stillwater-based artist who has more than a million monthly listeners on Spotify, is scheduled to perform at 5 p.m. Saturday.
Still, at The Mid South’s heart, Turner said, is a time and place to spend time with friends.
“It’s just really nice to see people – sometimes I only see them at The Mid South and on social media,” Turner said. “It’s like a great, big family reunion.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.