Stillwater, OK (74074)

Today

Cloudy skies this evening followed by thunderstorms and gusty winds late. Low around 55F. Winds SE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Cloudy skies this evening followed by thunderstorms and gusty winds late. Low around 55F. Winds SE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Higher wind gusts possible.