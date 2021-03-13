As college basketball season winds down, and The Big Dance (aka “March Madness”) is, hopefully, going to happen during the novel COVID-19 pandemic, I, like most of you, am very excited! But, before we get all wrapped up in the craziness of binge hoops-watching on television, or our personal electronic devices, please, allow me relive my excitement, watching the 2020-21 edition of our men’s Oklahoma State Cowboy basketballers.
Our group, head-coached in his fourth season by youthful and energetic Mike Boynton, Jr., has been absolutely fun to watch, both via television on road games, and in-person (for me and Lady Debbie), inside the socially-distanced friendly confines of historical (1938) Gallagher-Iba Arena. His players are young, talented, and most of the time, play full-blast on the iconic, Eddie Sutton maple court. Not to forget, for me, basketball is the BEST of all spectator sports, with its practically non-stop action, and the incredible athletic skill as exhibited by those who play the college game. I have consistently said for many years, the world’s greatest athletes are professional basketball players, when I consider their God-given coordination, speed, jumping ability, endurance, and hand/eye skills. Yes, I am biased, but deeply believe the assumptions I just listed, dear readers of Our Town and far beyond.
Which brings me to the focus of this week’s installment chatter; OSU super newcomer, Cade Cunningham.
Oh, my, he was FUN to watch all season, probably his only season at OSU, since the lure of turning professional and the incredible money, will probably be totally overwhelming for him!
Before he signed his letter of intent to attend OSU, the national media hype surrounding Cunningham was absolutely over the top. Certainly, the fact his older brother, Canen Cunningham was/is an assistant coach for Boynton, added to younger Cade deciding to play his one year of college basketball for our Cowboys. Thank you, Cade, and thank you, Cannen!
The 6-foot-8, all-position, uniform #2, Cade is so silky smooth in action. He has such a natural “feel” for the large roundball game. His passing ability, whether it be with both hands, one hand, a “bullet” pass, a bounce pass, or a “no look” hook pass; he has all elements of this skill fundamental of the great game down solid. His court awareness is also incredible, too, especially for as young as he is. He seems to know not only where his teammates are on the floor, but even where they will be in the next instant (ESP?). Probably his biggest basketball asset, however, to me, is his play in the closing minutes of a hotly-contested game, when the winning team is still in doubt. It is at this crucial time, he decides in his head, he is going to “take over” at both the offensive and defensive ends of the court, and to do whatever is necessary to bring about a victory for our wonderful Poke team.
Realistically, he isn’t Superman, but on many of those end-of-game opportunities, he does appear put on a classic suite and cape, with the big “S” on the front! The end result is frequently a Cunningham-engineered victory for our beloved Pokes. Another mentionable fact, usually, he is not very emotional on the hardwood; he merely gets his mission accomplished. This youthful “Cunningham behavior” is highly unusual in this fast-paced sport, that is usually full of on-the-court emotions.
So, in conclusion, I sincerely hope you have been able to watch and enjoy OSU freshman superstar, Cade Cunningham, during this basketball season. For this lifelong fan since 1953, it has been pure joy. Thank you, Cade, for the memories!
