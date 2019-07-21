If you want to know anything about agriculture in the immediate area surrounding Our Town, I know just where you can get the absolute correct information about this broad subject.
This fellow is without question my phone-a-friend on any quiz program I am a player, if the subject matter involves farming, ranching or anything else agricultural in Payne County. Shucks, let me re-phrase that last statement; ANY agricultural-related factoid in all of Oklahoma, dear readers in Our Town and far beyond!
And, yes, he is a close friend of mine, and a fellow member of the C.E. Donart (SHS) famous class of 1965.
Steve Schroeder is the legendary man of whom I write.
“Heck, my mother was born in 1917 just east of my home, and my father was born in 1909 just another mile and a half east of her home,” Steve told me recently one warm afternoon, while we were enjoying a gentle breeze outside his comfortable southeast Stillwater home and extensive acreage.
“Our family of six (3 siblings) didn’t get to town (Stillwater) much because all throughout my youth, we were picking blackberries, planting potatoes, or working out in our wheat fields,” he continued. He also said his extended family of relatives all helped each other, too, when major farm/ranch projects came along, such as planting, harvesting, or managing the livestock.
“My father, who passed away in 1991 at age 82, only worked for wages two days in his entire adult life. Otherwise, he totally devoted his life’s work to our own land or our relatives land”, Steve said proudly. “My mother, who passed away at age 95 in 2006, was totally devoted to taking care of our family through cooking, cleaning and being a lifelong mother.”
Thus, Steve attended an elementary parochial school in Our Town through the 8th grade, and was graduated with a class about 20 students in 1961. He then entered the public school arena here for four years of high school, followed by four years attending Oklahoma State University as a “special student” in agricultural studies.
Why “special student” you ask?
From birth, Steve has been a visually-challenged person. He describes his visual problems as being genetic. He says early in his life, he could see some things, but never very well. In 2002, he became completely blind, but prior to then, he kept his visual hopes alive by undergoing 5 major surgeries on his eyes. Now, for many years, he has used the red-tipped folding white cane to walk, but much more important to him, his faithful wife of 38 years, Debbie, has helped guide him through our modern world. Debbie also works full-time for the Stillwater Board of Education as the administrative assistant to the chief financial officer. She has been with this local organization for about 17 years.
And Steve’s life employment?
“Following my educational days at OSU, I took a job at the local Farm and Home Supply store for less than 2 years”, he said. He next approached legendary Stillwater Milling Company President Haskell Cudd about working for him at the famous mill operation on East Sixth Avenue. About his job request, Steve said Mr. Cudd replied, “You are from a good family, so I think I’ll take a chance on you. You are hired!”
44 years later, Steve retired, having helped manage the huge local AgriCenter operation. He has always been his normal, on-the-job reliable, a real “company person” usually sporting a big smile and a warm personality. What an valuable asset Steve was helping his fellow workers, and assisting long-time customers each time they entered the local business.
So, it begs the question of why did Steve “work for wages” his whole life, instead of choosing to follow his parents’ footsteps in working on the farm/ranch?
“My father told me early in my childhood, because of my vision problems, I would not be able to live my life working there as he had done. Of course, he was right.” Steve has maintained some form of traditional agricultural work on his own land, but not on a full-time basis, only in a part-time capacity. Debbie has always been a rock around the homestead, too, and constantly helped, along with their 2 sons, Jason, 35, and John, 31, as they grew up in the family home
How about other passions in addition to the “life as seen through agriculture” as he specifically says when asked?
“I love all sports, especially OSU Cowgirl basketball, and the St. Louis Cardinals in major league baseball,” he replies. When not attending a sporting event with Debbie (mostly OSU sports), Steve usually has his trusty radio outlet in an ear, listening to some live sporting event.
Wow, Mr. Steve is quite a guy. I am so blessed to be able to call him my friend.
Robert Breedlove is an Oklahoma State University news-editorial journalism graduate, and a former newspaper (including News Press) reporter. He resides in Stillwater, and has for most of his life. He has been a contributing writer to various media over the United States for years. He may be reached at dermrefmd@aol.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.