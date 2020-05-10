When my mind reflects back to that “where was I?” when a life-altering event occurred, there are only a few happenings that are firmly cemented inside my head.
Those would be the US/Cuban missile crisis in October, 1962; the assassination of President John F. Kennedy, November 22, 1963; the US leaving South Vietnam, and our last helicopter lifting off our embassy in Saigon with desperate people trying their hardest to be aboard, April 30, 1975, and 9/11/2001, when three separate American targets were brutally attacked by terrorists, causing thousands of our citizens to be killed and injured.
Each of these formerly mentioned events in American history happened rather abruptly, even though their effects are forever-lasting mentally to most of our citizens.
Enter COVID-19 (aka coronavirus) into our lexicon forever.
A rather obscure/isolated, respiratory-transmitted virus event in distant (in respect to Our Town) Wuhan, China, last November (2019). This virus began dominating our American lives about early March. As has been stated many times, especially by folks in my Baby Boomer generation, it’s as if Rod Serling’s popular “Twilight Zone,” a television series in the black and white film era of the late 1950s-early 1960s, has been our constant, present day REALITY!
As a 40-plus year practicing physician, I told my bride, Ms. Debbie, early on in this ordeal, I was 100-percent concerned with the obvious health aspect of this deadly virus. However, not too far back in my thought process, was the potential economic chaos I thought it would cause to our previously robust American economy.
As the disease rapidly spread, the medical testing lagged behind, causing many more questions than answers to all concerned folks, lay people and experts. As the mass numbers of sick folks mounted daily, and quarantine efforts became more and more restrictive over our huge country, and, thus, our traditional way of life we have enjoyed for almost 250 years as a nation, became severely altered. And, dear people, to me, it’s all a blur, and seems to have happened almost overnight?
The often-quoted phrase “Take some time to smell the roses,” has been afforded to all of us for weeks now. I am sure personal introspection is a good thing, and I certainly have thought of special things/situations over-and-over again the last two months. I truly think, moving forward, this incredible world event will cause most of us to react to some daily life events differently than we did before early March? Of course, only time will tell just how big an impact this viral nightmare will have on me, and the rest of our free society. The way most of our major American cities literally shut down, and the news cameras filming on-location, showing the downtown areas appearing as empty movie sets – absolutely incredible to me!
After we get the COVID-19 virus on the run backward, the emphasis will shift to how do we get our American economic train back on the right track? Wow, that will be, in my opinion, and absolute genie-in-the-bottle trick to pull off.
Metaphorically, the correct bottle is out there on the beach of life.
Here’s hoping we discover it soon!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.