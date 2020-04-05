Unfortunately, this BAD dream isn’t a dream.
Unfortunately, it is stark reality!
This late February/March fact is the 1950’s black and white television show “Twilight Zone” has truly arrived on Planet Earth. The alien space ship has landed (possibly in multiple locations). and has spread its harmful virus particles just about every location our earth humans inhabit. Now, our No. 1 priority in this alarming metaphor is to get those same aliens to take their disease-causing germs back inside their space vessel, and leave us!
In the meantime, Our Town, Your Town and Other Peoples’ Town have been reduced to almost totally shutting down our “open” way of life. As I write this installment, two of the most populous states in our country, California and New York, have almost placed their citizens literally “under house arrest.” Their governors have decreed almost everyone stay inside their homes, and have closed almost all their businesses that are not deemed absolutely essential to the health and well-being of their millions of citizens within their populous state borders.
Without too much thought required, more and more and more, isolating different state populations and shuttering additional brick and mortar business functions, will happen in the short run moving forward, dear readers in Our Town and far beyond. The die has been cast, and these difficult government decisions are almost already made.
This entire domino-falling phenomena has happened in warp speed time. Feb. 12, the U.S. stock market, as judged by the Dow 30 Industrial Average, closed at an all-time high reading of 29,551.92. As of today’s writing, it has given back over 10,000 points, or approximately 35-percent of its overall value in less than six weeks.
Since our American economy is the usual engine that drives most world markets, nearly all Planet Earth governments have suffered greater economic downturns than we have in the U.S. of A.
When is our current health concern, and subsequent economic free-fall, going to be over, and our wonderful country start on our road to recovery?
Because my day job for 40-plus years has been in the healthcare field, I always look to the hard science information for my possible answers. When I am assured the science/medical professionals have the dreaded virus on the run, my glass-is-half-full attitude, will merely be more full.
However, in this unusual present situation, I will also use another barometer. During this unique “us vs. them” (virus/economic issues/human attitudes) war, that second barometer I closely watch is the U.S. stock market.
The market loves and hates many sources of daily world information, but the one item the market absolutely cannot tolerate is uncertainty!
And, because valuable American dollars are involved in all aspects of our stock exchange activity, if there is a big unknown issue regarding the future, this uncertainty is reflected in an end-of-the-day downward market total value.
Simple take-home message, folks: carefully watch each trading day’s ending stock market value
So, I have never really been a big fan of reported UFO sightings. However, with our current pandemic, I will faithfully scan the skies nightly, and will try, to the best of my ability, be the first to report if I spot any additional foreign invaders. Especially, if they land in my neighborhood!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.