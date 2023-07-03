A lightning streak was believed to have caused a large house fire Monday on Trophy Lane near Karsten Creek Golf Club.
The Stillwater Fire Department reported that the home was unoccupied when lightning struck the roof, leading to a fire in the attic.
A thunderstorm moved through Stillwater just after noon Monday.
The storm was also responsible for some damaged power poles and scattered outages according to Central Electric.
Stillwater crews battled Monday’s house fire for several hours. SFD put out a social media post at around 3 p.m. telling residents to avoid the area.
They reported no injuries, and the official cause has not yet been determined.
