Stillwater’s Town and Gown Theatre is set to perform "Beehive - The ‘60s Musical" from June 14-18 and June 21-25.
Shows will start at 7:30 p.m. during the week with an additional Sunday showing at 2:30 p.m.
The cast and crew have been working hard for months, including director Jeri Seefeldt."Beehive - The ‘60s Musical" is one of the many shows she has directed.
Her first show was "Nunsense," which she directed almost 30 years ago at Town and Gown. The theater, approaching its 74th anniversary, is one of the oldest in Oklahoma.
“Stillwater is very fortunate to have a facility that is exclusively ours,” Seefeldt said. “We can do what we want in it whenever we want to. We don't have to schedule. As long as you're doing your show, you can run the place. It's unusual for a town to have a sustained theatre for this long, very unusual.”
Having a building like Town and Gown is beneficial for the long and difficult process of putting on a production.
“The most challenging part was all the songs that just blend,” Seefeldt said. “It seems so simple now, but at the time we were all going ‘what’s next, who's there, where are you, where have you been so that you can get back on stage.’”
Figuring out the logistics of songs, placement and entering or exiting takes time. Eventually, with much practice, the show comes together.
As show week approaches, the cast has been excited to share their hard work with the audience, actress Hillary Hunt said.
“Of all the shows I have done at Town and Gown, this is the most friendly. Truly, all ages will enjoy it. I think that's what I like about it, that it's for everybody,” Hunt said. “This is a show that I sort of feel guilty for the audience because they couldn't possibly have as much fun as we are. We are having more fun than I feel like anyone possibly could, but I want them to be a part of it.”
Seefeldt said that the audience can expect a walk down memory lane, full of songs that the audience will know and love. "Beehive - The ‘60s Musical" represents a time when everything was simpler and life was not so complicated.
Larry Gallagher wrote "Beehive - The '60s Musical" in the mid 1980s. The musical is a tribute to the women of the '60s that made performance history.
The musical features songs from groups such as the Shirelles to one-woman-shows such as Tina Turner and Janis Joplin.
Seefeldt expresses that this has been one of her best shows, as far as interactions with the cast and crew. Everyone got along well, and there were no problems with bickering.
“My favorite part would be working with fantastic people because that's rare,” Seefeldt said.
After dress rehearsal and running through the show completely, all the cast can do is wait for show week. But, the women of "Beehive - The ‘60s Musical" are ready to take the stage.
Tickets for "Beehive - The ‘60s Musical" go on sale June 12 at 11 a.m.
