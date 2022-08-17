OSU Student Government’s biggest event, Lights on Stillwater, will return for yet another year to feature 100-plus vendors at Boone Pickens Stadium.
The annual event occurs on the first Wednesday of the fall semester and allows students to engage with the local community, student organizations, food trucks and campus entities.
“Lights on Stillwater is the premier event welcoming all students to the Stillwater campus and community on the first Wednesday of the fall semester,” said Maddie Dunn, student body vice president. “This is one of the largest vendor events on campus with an average of 4,000 community members and students in attendance. We will have a variety of different vendors and goodies that you can grab that showcase our community.”
Vendors provide insight into their respective businesses, nonprofits, and services through free giveaways, promotional items, and explain various ways for students and community members to interact with them. The student organizations and OSU departments provide multiple ways for students to get involved across campus as well.
Lights on Stillwater will be hosted on 6:30 to 9 p.m. Aug. 24 on the north side of Boone Pickens Stadium. The admission fee is $1 or a canned good or menstrual product.
Lights on Stillwater was started to provide students with resources to make the transition of coming to campus in the fall semester smoother and provide information on what the community has to offer.
“As the student body vice president, it has been an honor to get to plan and prepare for this annual event that has been going on for more than 25 years,” Dunn said. “It’s an amazing program that helps kickstart the year for our entire campus community.”
The money raised will be donated to support SGA’s Pete’s Pantry Network, any other items will be placed in SGA’s Pete’s Pantry Network and the Red Pantry to support the basic needs of the campus community and partners like Leadership & Campus Life and Our Daily Bread.
