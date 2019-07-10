Shawn Pittman, 39, of Stroud, who was a person of interest in connection with with the murders of Pauletta Pittman, 63, and Mark Pittman, 65, is facing charges of first-degree murder after he was taken into custody on Tuesday evening.
The investigation started when Pauletta did not show up for work Tuesday morning and a coworker called to check on her wellbeing. Pauletta and Mark were discovered dead in their home around 9:30 a.m. Tuesday.
Officers noticed the Pittmans' mini-van was missing, and their son who lived with them, Shawn, could not be located. A few hours later, investigators received two phone calls that placed the mini-van at a gas station in Stroud. The Stroud Police Department was able to use information available to locate Shawn on 4th Street in Stroud, and took him into custody on a DUI charge.
In a release, the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation and Stroud Police Department thanked agencies that assisted, which included Lincoln County Sheriff's Office, Oklahoma Office of the State Medical Examiner and the Meeker Police Department.
Shawn Pittman is still in custody in Stroud.
