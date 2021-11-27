Lions Meadows of Hope headquartered in Stillwater, was recognized as a 2021 Angels in Adoption honoree for their work with local foster families.
The agency has served the community for over 80 years and is the only locally-based Payne County foster care agency.
They won the same Angels award as Muhammad Ali, First Lady Laura Bush, and many others. Over 75 angels were nominated across 40 states this year. Sen. James Lankford (R-Oklahoma) selected Lions Meadows of Hope and two more groups for the award.
The Congressional Coalition on Adoption Institute (CCAI) – which coordinates with the angels program– recognized Lions Meadows of Hope in October during the virtual award ceremony.
The angel award is presented to individuals and organizations making extraordinary contributions to adoption, permanency, and child welfare.
CCAI is a nonprofit, nonpartisan organization founded in 2001 by advocates of children in the U.S. and worldwide who needed families.
“I want to wish a great, huge, big congratulations to Lions Meadows of Hope. You are the 2021 award winner for the Angels in Adoption award,” Lankford said. “That’s a big deal because, as you know, there are a lot of people in our state doing really remarkable work, to be able to help families, to be able to help adoption, and to be able to help foster care.”
Lankford specifically spoke about the work the agency is doing to help keep siblings together and make the transition to foster care easier. Transitioning into foster care comes with challenges, the staff at Lions Meadows of Hope aim to make things easier for all involved, including the birth parents of the children.
“It’s an enormous gift to those kids and to the state and our community. Thank you for the way you give your time, your effort, your prayer, and your engagement to these families that are in such crisis,” Lankford said. “Our nation is built on our family, and our families collapse, our nation collapses.”
Bryan Larison, the Executive Director at Lions Meadows of Hope said being selected was a great honor. Still, he hopes the award will bring more hope, support, and awareness to the issue of foster care in our community.
“There is still much work to be done, and it’s an honor to be recognized for serving children and families well,” he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.