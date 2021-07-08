As the world continues its recovery in the wake of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, other health concerns have made their way to the forefront. Tyson Foods Inc. issued a press release July 3 announcing the recall of approximately 9 million pounds of ready to eat chicken products due to a possible contamination of listeria. The recalled products were issued between Dec. 26, 2020 and April 13.
All recalled Tyson products have the establishment number “EST. P-7089” on the product bag or inside the USDA mark of inspection. These were shipped nationwide to retailers and institutions.
The Food Safety Inspection Service was notified June 9 about two people who were sick with listeriosis, and after working with the CDC, it was determined there was a link between Listeria monocytogenes illnesses to precooked chicken products at Tyson Foods Inc. One death was attributed to this between April 6 and June 5.
According to the CDC, the following are tips for those who may have been exposed to listeria
• Do not eat any recalled products. Throw them away or return them to where you bought them.
• Clean your refrigerator, containers, and surfaces that may have touched the recalled products. Listeria can survive in the refrigerator and can easily spread to other foods and surfaces.
• Call your healthcare provider right away if you have these symptoms after eating recalled products:
• If you are pregnant: Fever and muscle aches. Your illness may be mild, but Listeria can cause pregnancy loss or premature birth. It can also cause serious illness or death in newborns.
• If you are not pregnant: Headache, stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance, and convulsions, in addition to fever and muscle aches.
According to a press release, “Listeriosis can cause fever, muscle aches, headache, stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance and convulsions sometimes preceded by diarrhea or other gastrointestinal symptoms. An invasive infection spreads beyond the gastrointestinal tract. In pregnant women, the infection can cause miscarriages, stillbirths, premature delivery or life-threatening infection of the newborn. In addition, serious and sometimes fatal infections in older adults and persons with weakened immune systems. Listeriosis is treated with antibiotics. Persons in the higher-risk categories who experience flu-like symptoms within two months after eating contaminated food should seek medical care and tell the health care provider about eating the contaminated food.”
Consumers with food safety questions can call the toll-free USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline at 1-888-MPHotline (1-888-674-6854) or live chat via Ask USDA from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. (Eastern Time) Monday through Friday. Consumers can also browse food safety messages at Ask USDA or send a question via email to MPHotline@usda.gov. For consumers that need to report a problem with a meat, poultry, or egg product, the online Electronic Consumer Complaint Monitoring System can be accessed 24 hours a day at https://foodcomplaint.fsis.usda.gov/eCCF/.
Statewide recall for Swan Bros. Dairy, Inc.
A recall was enacted by Swan Bros. Dairy, Inc. of Claremore this week after raw milk produced by the company was tested and confirmed to contain listeria.
According to a press release, the raw milk products were sold in plastic half-gallons, gallons and pints directly from the Swan Bros. Dairy in Claremore and include raw whole milk, raw 2% milk, raw skim milk and raw heavy cream sold in pints.
The Oklahoma Department of Agriculture and Forestry found the listeria after it was tested. One person has tested positive for the bacteria from these products.
It is recommended to dispose of such products if they are still in anyone’s possession.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.