The Payne County Health Department is proud to announce that 30 local entities have been awarded Certified Healthy status for 2020. Certified Healthy Oklahoma is a free statewide certification that recognizes entities going above and beyond to make health and wellness a priority for all.
The program is open to businesses, campuses, communities, congregations, early childhood programs, restaurants, and schools.
A crucial factor in improving the health of Oklahomans is providing a variety of opportunities for residents to make healthier choices where they live, work, learn, play, and pray. Certified Healthy Oklahoma meets this challenge by recognizing a wide variety of entities which encourage health-focused behaviors and policies.
These certifications provide opportunities for Payne County entities to create environments which support health policies and individual health decisions which ultimately improve Oklahoma’s health outcomes. We applaud all Certified Healthy Oklahoma recipients for making the healthy choice the easy choice, and for helping to create a culture of wellness in their communities.
Certifications are awarded at the Basic, Merit and Excellence levels, depending on the number of criteria fulfilled. The following entities received recognition by the Certified Healthy Oklahoma program:
Certified Healthy Business
Excellence
• Dayspring Community Services, Main St Location
• Dayspring Community Services, Lakeview Location
• Payne County Health Department, Cushing
• Payne County Health Department, Stillwater
• Payne County Youth Services, Inc.
• Stillwater Medical Center
Merit
• Oklahoma Tribal Engagement Partners, Inc.
Basic
• Oklahoma Department of Career and Technology Education
• Stillwater Public Schools
Certified Healthy Campus
Excellence
• Oklahoma State University, Stillwater
Certified Healthy Congregation
Excellence
• St Francis Xavier Catholic Church
Certified Healthy Early Childhood Program
Excellence
• Cushing Head Start/ Early Head Start
• Mastering Milestones Child Development Center
Merit
• Stillwater Early Head Start
• Stillwater Head Start 0-5
Basic
• St. Francis Xavier Early Childhood Development Center
Certified Healthy Restaurant
Excellence
• OSU - B&B Co
• OSU - Bread and Beyond
• OSU - Which Wich
• OSU - Country Barbeque
• OSU - The Natural
• OSU - Zest
Certified Healthy School
Excellence
• Cushing Pre-Kindergarten
• Cushing Lower Elementary
• Will Rogers Elementary
• Cushing Middle School
• Lincoln Alternative Academy
• Stillwater High School
• Stillwater Middle School
Merit
• Westwood Elementary
The Certified Healthy Oklahoma program is a joint effort of the Oklahoma State Department of Health, The State Chamber, The Oklahoma Academy, Oklahoma Turning Point Council, and additional partners who are helping to shape a healthier future for Oklahoma.
The application process for 2021 opens Aug. 1. More information including criteria details and the application can be found at certifiedhealthyok.com.
