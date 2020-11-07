It was estimated that 43 million children under the age of 5 were overweight or obese in 2010. Over the past three decades, childhood obesity rates have nearly tripled in the U.S. One out of six children is obese and one out of three children are overweight. Obesity can harm numerous systems in a child’s body, for example, their heart and lungs, muscle and bones, kidney and digestive tract, and even the hormones that control blood sugar. Unfortunately, overweight and obese children are likely to stay obese into adulthood and more likely to develop non-communicable diseases such as cardiovascular disease and diabetes.
The obesity problem begins at an early age, researchers estimated that 9.4 percent of children ages 2 to 5 already have obesity, and the percent of 6-11 year olds have quadrupled during the past 40 years. It has been said that a generation of American children may face shorter life expectancies than their parents. It is important to note that many weight related health issues, can turn into chronic conditions mentioned before such as, cardiovascular disease or diabetes. Researchers have found that those most affected by obesity are lower-income individuals, African-American, Latinos, and American Indians and also those who live in the southern part of the United States.
Children who suffer from obesity are already demonstrating cardiovascular risk factors that are normally not seen until adulthood. These children are also at a greater risk for social and psychological problems that include discrimination and poor self-esteem. It is also known that more than one in four 17-24 year olds in the United States are now too heavy to serve in the military. Children with obesity also have three times more healthcare expenditures than children who are at a healthy weight. For all of these reasons it is important to teach children healthy diets and good exercise habits while they are young and impressionable. However, knowing where to begin in terms of teaching your children or the children around you about healthy eating and exercise can be overwhelming. The Shape Your Future website (www.shapeyourfutureok.com) provides information and resources about being active, eating healthy, and drinking plenty of water. Visit the website to find fun and easy ways to instill healthy habits into you and your family’s lives.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.