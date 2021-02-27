Heart disease is a term that refers to several types of heart conditions. The most common type is coronary artery disease (CAD). CAD affects the blood flow to the heart. Having this condition can decrease the amount of blood flow and as a result can cause a heart attack. Heart disease is the leading cause of death of most racial and ethnic groups in the United States. High blood pressure, high blood cholesterol, and smoking are key risk factors for heart disease according to the CDC. About 47% of Americans have least one of these risk factors. Every 37 seconds, one person dies from cardiovascular disease in the United States. Heart disease also costs the US about $129 billion a year from 2014-2015. That includes the cost of health care services, medicines, and lost productivity due to death.
Coronary artery disease is also sometimes called ischemic heart disease. Coronary artery disease is caused by a plaque buildup in the walls of the arteries that supply blood to the heart and other parts of the body. Plaque is made up of deposits of cholesterol and other substances. When there is a buildup of plaque, it becomes harder for the heart to pump oxygen-rich blood to the heart. Sometimes, a person may have heart disease and not be diagnosed with it until they experience signs or symptoms. Some examples of these signs or symptoms may be, heart attack, heart failure, or an arrhythmia (fluttering feelings in the chest). As mentioned above, there are a few risk factors for heart disease. A few more of these risks can include, diabetes, being overweight, an unhealthy diet, and physical inactivity.
There is a cardiac rehabilitation program that is recommended for anyone who is recovering from a heart attack, heart failure, heart surgery or suffered from any signs or symptoms of heart disease. Cardiac rehab can include physical activity, education about healthy living, and counseling to find ways to relieve stress and improve mental health. There are ways to reduce the risk of heart disease. Knowing your blood pressure can help reduce the risk. High blood pressure has no symptoms so it is vital to have it checked regularly. If you are a smoker, quitting can also decrease your risk. Some other ways you can reduce your risk would be, making healthy food choices, limiting alcohol consumption, and lowering your stress level.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.