We often hear how important it is for us to drink water. But why? Water is required for every part of our body to function. Water improves joint health, can help you maintain a healthy weight, prevents constipation, prevents headaches, improves concentration, keeps you hydrated, and so much more. The list of health benefits from water is endless.
Trying to drink enough water in a day can feel overwhelming. Maybe you’re constantly on the go. Maybe you get tired of plain water all day. Maybe you don’t feel thirsty. We all have different reasons, but let’s talk about how to combat not drinking enough water.
1. Carry a Reusable Water Bottle
Water is readily available in most places and you can refill a bottle throughout the day for free. Reusable bottles also typically have a secure lid to prevent spills. Make sure your lid is on tight, throw it in your bag or car, and go.
2. Infused Water
You can use fresh fruit and/or herbs to add flavor to your water. There are all kinds of recipes out there for this, but the bottom line is to pick your favorite fruits and let them sit in your water before you drink it. Typically, you want to make sure to put them in about an hour before drinking the water.
3. Set a Reminder
If you’re struggling to remember to drink water, set a reminder on your phone or computer to drink a glass of water throughout the day. You may not feel thirsty, but your body will benefit from the water all the same.
4. Use Drinking Water as a Way of Saving Money
Many convenience stores have a brand of water that is much cheaper than the sugar-sweetened beverages they also sell. In addition, water is free at most restaurants. You can save money by ordering water instead of a sugar-sweetened beverage when dining out.
To find out how much water you should drink per day, take your weight and divide it by two. In an ideal world, this is how many ounces you should each day. However, at the end of the day, strive to do your best. If you don’t remember to drink enough water today, try to drink more tomorrow. Focus on what you’re doing right and look for ways to improve, but try to not feel discouraged if you don’t immediately meet your expectations.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.