It doesn’t always require a gym to get a good workout and although some individuals may be quarantined, it is still important to get exercise. Exercising will release endorphins in the brain and help you feel happier and more relaxed. Any amount of exercise, including ten minute walks around the neighborhood can have great benefits.
Many people think of strength training as requiring heavy weights and machines. But the truth is that your body itself is a great piece of workout equipment. By just using your body weight, you can build muscle, burn fat and get a fantastic workout. There are plenty of exercises you can utilize when working out at home. For example, body weight squats, lunges, lateral leg raises, and gluteal bridges are a great lower body workout.
You could also include cardiovascular exercises such as mountain climbers, jumping jacks, skater hops, and froggers (Youtube has many videos for those of you who may not know what some of these exercises are).
Upper body weight exercises can include push-ups, lateral plank walks, plank ups, and pull-ups. Other activities to help you stay active would be to play soccer or sports with your kids, taking walks around the neighborhood and enjoying the fresh air.
Even if it feels like you are not doing much during these home workouts, it is important to remember that getting regular exercise is important for good physical and mental health. Exercise stimulates parts of your brain that may not be responsive when feeling depressed.
Exercise also released feel-good brain chemicals, like endorphins, dopamine, and serotonin. Increasing your levels of serotonin can boost your mood and over-all wellbeing. It can also help you sleep better, which is often negatively associated with depression. It is known that any amount of exercise can help relieve the symptoms of depression, but it is important to remember that regular exercise is the best practice. The Centers for Disease Control encourages most adults to get at least 150 minutes of moderate-intensity aerobic activity per week. Getting regular exercise can improve your brain chemistry, decrease symptoms of depression and make you feel happier. So, don’t be afraid to take a walk around your neighborhood or to do an at-home workout!
