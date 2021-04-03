Resistance training is the use of resistance to create muscular contractions that build strength, anaerobic endurance and size of an individual’s skeletal muscle. Resistance training is based on the principle that muscles will work to overcome a resistance force when they are required to. Engaging in resistance training on a regular and consistent schedule will help make your muscles stronger. Strength training (also known as resistance training) can improve joint function, bone density, muscle strength, and tendon and ligament strength. The American Heart Association recommends that adults get at least two resistance training sessions in per week.
There is a variety of ways that you can strengthen your muscles, even if you don’t have access to a gym. Free weights are one example of resistance training which includes, dumbbells, barbells, and Kettle bells. There are also weight machines and medicine balls or sandbags. However, if you do not have access to a gym, purchasing some resistance bands can be a great alternative. These bands are like giant rubber bands, which provide resistance when stretched. Using your own body can also be a great way to add some resistance, especially those who are just beginning to exercise. Body weight exercises can include, squats, lunges, pull-ups, sit ups, and even running can help build muscle.
Resistance training has many different benefits. For starters, it can improve muscle strength, flexibility and balance. These all can help keep you independent as your age. It can also help promote weight management and increase muscle-to-fat ratio; as you gain muscle, your body will burn more calories when it is at rest. Resistance training can also be great for the prevention or control of chronic diseases such as, diabetes, heart disease, arthritis, back pain and depression. Strength training can also increase bone density and reduce the risk of osteoporosis. It is important for everyone to resistance train at least two days a week. It is especially important for women to resistance train, in order to prevent osteoporosis which is when there is a loss of bone mineral density.
