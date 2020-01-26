Shape Your Future, a program of the Tobacco Settlement Endowment Trust, has a resolution solution for Oklahomans in 2020. Here’s an idea: instead of fretting over unrealistic New Year’s resolutions, try focusing more on a lifestyle filled with small, healthy steps that lead to you and your family adopting healthy habits.
In Oklahoma, 1 in 3 children ages 10–17 are overweight or obese, according to the National Survey of Children’s Health (NSCH). Plus, Oklahoma has the seventh highest high school obesity rate in the nation. Shape Your Future is dedicated to providing healthy resources and tools to help make it easier for all Oklahomans to make healthy choices... and stick with them.
Instilling healthy habits in children when they’re young is extremely important. It sets the stage for building habits that last a lifetime. Shape Your Future has numerous resources available for families – from weekly meal plans, grocery store planners, physical activity videos, kid-friendly downloads and more. A healthy lifestyle isn’t about giving up the things you love, it’s about making a few healthy changes and doing it together.
Alex Taylor, digital media strategist and mother, committed to making small changes for her family’s health over the last two years. She not only lost 75 pounds, but also regained energy and a healthy outlook on life.
“Once I realized that some things in my life had to change, I was able to use the resources from Shape Your Future to help guide my journey,” Taylor said.
Need ideas on how to implement a few healthy changes into your family’s routine? Here are some ideas that can make a difference with you and your kids:
• Start small with a few healthy swaps
• Eat whole grain cereals instead of sugary cereals.
• Try a whole wheat bagel instead of a cinnamon roll.
• Move during TV commercial breaks instead of sitting still.
• Drink water instead of soda (or other sugary drinks).
• Snack on unsalted mixed nuts instead of sugary candy.
• Start a conversation
The best way to start creating healthy habits as a family is to be open and start talking to your kids about why being healthy is important – so they can live long, healthy lives.
No matter their age, start talking to your kids and making healthy changes today! https://shapeyourfutureok.com/healthy-living-101/talking-to-your-kids-about-health/
Need even more support? Consider joining the Shape Your Future Oklahoma Facebook Group that connects Oklahomans who are striving to make healthy choices for themselves and their families. Join now! https://www.facebook.com/groups/shapefutureok/
Download this healthy toolkit that is equipped with a weekly meal plan (grocery list included), a 5-day workout plan and a grocery store planner to make getting started easier.
For more healthy resources you and your family can adopt in 2020, visit: ShapeYourFutureOK.com.
