Physical activity is any activity that involves major muscle groups, including daily activities such as climbing stairs, or doing laundry.
Approximately 24 percent of adults in the United States do not engage in leisure physical activity, and only 49 percent perform the recommended amount of physical activity.
The recommended amount for physical activity is at least 30 minutes of moderate physical activity five or more days per week, or a total of 150 minutes per week. People are active are at a lesser risk for serious health problems such as heart disease, type 2 diabetes, obesity, and some cancers (CDC).
Oklahoma owns one of the highest rates of obesity. Approximately 34%-39% of adults 18 or older are classified as obese. Let us remember there is a different classification for overweight and obese. However, Oklahoma has between 34.2%-34.8% adults classified as overweight. That means, in total over 60% of Oklahoma adults are overweight or obese.
Exercising on a regular basis can provide many benefits to one’s health. Exercising can help control weight by providing an equal amount of calories that you eat and drink to the amount of calories you burn. In order to lose weight, you must burn more calories than you consume. It can also improve your mental health and mood. During exercise, your body releases endorphins which can improve your mood and make you feel more relaxed.
This can be very beneficial when dealing with stress and depression. Exercising stimulates your body to release proteins and other chemicals that improve the structure of your brain, which can help sharpen your thinking, learning, and judgement skills as you age.
Lastly, exercising can help your body manage blood sugar and insulin levels. This can cut down your risk for metabolic syndrome and type 2 diabetes, while also helping individuals better manage these diseases.
The amount of recommended exercise may sound intimidating but there are many easy ways one can implement more physical activity in their daily lives. For example, you can take the stairs instead of the elevator, walk down the hall to a coworkers office instead of sending an email, or park farther away from your destination.
Having a workout partner may make you more likely to enjoy exercise and help hold you accountable. Joining a dance class could be a great example of participating in exercise while still enjoying it and being social. Find ways to make exercise more fun. You may enjoy watching TV or listening to music when you exercise.
Trying a combination of different exercises can also keep you from getting bored with a normal routine and help with motivation.
