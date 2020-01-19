At the beginning of the year, most people will set a resolution of becoming physically healthy and join a gym to exercise more.
Statistics show this always starts out really well, but usually by March people have given up their resolutions and stopped moving regularly throughout their work day. It becomes increasingly difficult to stick with a new routine as our schedules fill up with events and other commitments.
That being the case, there are still ways you can stay active right at your desk or working it into a lunch hour. There are a lot of benefits to moving becoming a regular part of your work day if you are typically at a sedentary job. There is great importance to keep moving while at work for not only the employee, but for the employer as well. According to shapeyourfutureok.com, healthy employees take fewer sick days, are more productive and are generally happier too.
For the employer, this means more efficiency, profitability, and a better work environment! Here are some tips on how to keep moving while at the workplace:
• Take the stairs instead of the elevator.
• Park farther away at work and add some extra steps to your day.
• Instead of calling a coworker, walk to their desk and chat in person.
• Replace your coffee break with a walk or take your coffee with you!
• Make sure to take stretch breaks if you work primarily at your desk.
• You can even use resistance bands at your desk for some strengthening while you work.
• Every hour you should try to move your body for at least a minute. You could take a talk around your office and give your co-workers the opportunity to join you.
• You can also keep a comfortable change of clothes and running shoes at the office in case a time arises where you have the ability to go for a jog or walk on your lunch hour.
All of these tips and more can be found at shapeyourfutureok.com.
It is important to move every hour and it can be helpful to make it part of your daily routine in your work day. You can set an alarm on your phone or even schedule it into your calendar for when you need to stand up and stretch or get some steps in. It can improve your cardiovascular health and reduce hypertension. If you are interested in more ideas of how to get your workplace moving and some initiatives to start, please contact your Payne County Healthy Living Program at 405-780-7309. Our goal is to act as a resource for businesses, schools, community organizations, and our cities in Payne County to live healthier lives by increasing physical activity, improving nutrition, and tobacco cessation. If you are a wellness champion of your organization, join us at our next coalition meeting on January 23rd at 10:30 a.m. at the Stillwater Public Library, Room 313.
Lissette Minges, TSET Healthy Living Program Specialist serving Payne County.
