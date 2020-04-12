With the current COVID 19 pandemic causing many individuals and families to self-quarantine and work from home, it can be difficult to accomplish work tasks while assisting children with educational needs.
While it can be tempting to simply turn on the TV to entertain family members while completing work assignments, screen time should still be limited. According to the Kaiser Family Foundation, kids ages 8-18 spend an average of 7.5 hours in front of a screen for entertainment each day.
That adds up to 114 full days watching a screen for fun. While phones, tablets and computers are sometimes necessary for things like schoolwork, too much screen time can be harmful to a child’s physical and mental health. Spending too much time in front of a screen can lead to shorter attention spans, poorer social skills, difficulty sleeping, behavior problems and vision problems. As a general rule, outside of educational use, no more than 1 hour of additional screen time is recommended. While navigating the unprecedented reality that this pandemic has presented, balancing work and family life may be a challenge. Shape your Future has numerous resources for family activities and provides the below helpful tips to decrease screen time and promote activity and engagement with your family.
Role Model
Parents are a child’s biggest influence. Limit the amount of time you spend on your phone or watching TV. Find an active game to play with your kids instead, like creating an indoor scavenger hunt, balloon juggling, or having a dance party.
Set Limits
Establish rules about where and when they can use their phones or watch TV. Trying to fix lunch or get dinner ready? Limited amounts of screen time can be okay but also try to involve your kids in food prep. It might make them more likely to eat what’s served.
Make activity fun
When you power down your devices, turn up the creativity. If it’s nice out, play a game in the backyard. If it’s chilly, build an indoor obstacle course or have a jumping jack contest. You can even make up a new game — or visit Shapeyourfutureok.com for additional indoor activities to keep your family active.
Melinda Caldwell is a TSET Healthy Living Program Coordinator.
