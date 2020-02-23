On Dec. 20, Congress passed a spending package that included raising the national purchasing age for any tobacco product to 21. With the President’s signature, the bill became a federal law that has been put into effect.
The logic behind raising the age to 21 is because smokers ages 18 and 19, are often times the supplier for younger kids in high school. Since typically individuals who are 21 aren’t in high school, increasing the sales age would decrease the number of high school students purchasing tobacco products.
Prior to the nationwide federal law’s passage, 19 states and around 520 cities had already raised their tobacco purchasing age to 21.
Needham, Massachusetts was the first town to raise their smoking age and five years after, their high school smoking was decreased by half. According to a report from the Institute of Medicine of the National Academies, raising the tobacco purchasing age to 21 nationwide could prevent 223,000 premature deaths and 50,000 fewer deaths from lung cancer, among individuals born between 2000 and 2019 (2015). The support for Tobacco 21, really took off once states around the nation started increasing the legal sales age for tobacco products.
“Tobacco companies intentionally market to kids and young adults to recruit “replacement smokers” and protect company profits. They know nearly all users become addicted before age 21.” (Tobacco Free Kids, 2020). Young adults whose brains are still developing can sometimes have difficulty controlling their impulses and their decision-making skills aren’t yet fully developed. Due to this, young adults can be vulnerable to the addictive properties associated with consuming nicotine.
E-cigarettes are battery-operated devices that are used to inhale an aerosol, which typically contains nicotine, flavorings, and other chemicals. E-cigarettes are typically middle and high school students’ choice of tobacco product. E-cigarettes can come in many different shapes and sizes, but the most popular among young adults are JUULs. JUULs are e-cigarettes that are designed to look like a USB flash drive, it kind of blends in and allows kids to easily hide them from adults.
JUULs are used with replaceable pods that are filled with nicotine solution and flavoring. The flavoring that comes with e-cigarettes are typically sweet flavors that mask the harsh tobacco taste.
Due to the harmless appearance and taste of e-cigarettes, many users believe that there are no harmful effects associated with using them. While many might believe the aerosol from e-cigarettes is harmless, that is not true. The aerosol can contain heavy metals such as nickel, tin, and lead as well as harmful chemicals like diacetyl.
