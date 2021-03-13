Babies need Good Health, Strong Support and Positive Early Learning Experiences to nurture healthy brains and reach their full potential. The Stillwater Early Childhood Coalition, Payne County Department of Health and Resilient Payne County created an opportunity for parents to share important needs, experiences and opinions related to community services. We want your opinions, as parents, to help improve the health and well-being of children and invite you to participate in a short anonymous online survey.
The link is https://bit.ly/2ER5Hyf.
The information collected from this survey will help early childhood service providers and community leaders improve the quality of key services in Payne County and more effectively meet the needs of children and parents.
In addition, to the short online parent survey, we will be conducting interviews with interested parents in the Spring 2021. The individual parent interview will be conducted by phone to capture the story of parents who have utilized services for their young children in Payne County. Parent participants of the phone interview will receive a $50 Walmart gift card for their valuable input and time. If you are interested in participating in a phone interview, please provide your name and contact information upon completion of the parent online survey (see link above).
We hope you will participate in this online survey because your answers are vital to improving the quality of services and removing barriers to health and well-being of infants and toddlers in Payne County. If you have any questions or concerns please send those to rpc17ok@gmail.com.
Your opinions matter! Open your camera on your phone and hold over the QR code below to take our short survey.
Resilient Payne County (RPC) is an organization of volunteers in Payne County who bring their energy, expertise to empower change to become a trauma sensitive resilient county. RPC is led by skilled and professional citizens on the board of directors who oversee the organization.
The Stillwater Early Childhood Coalition brings area agencies, schools, non-profits, businesses and individuals together to make Stillwater a truly family friendly community.
The Payne County Health Department provides a number of services including Adult and Children’s Immunizations; Women, Infants and Children Nutrition Program (WIC); Family Planning; Child Guidance; Children First Program; Consumer Protection; Disease Surveillance and Investigation; HIV/STD/STI Testing; Health Education and Emergency Preparedness and Response.
Laura Shellhammer, Early Childhood Coalition
Carolynn MacAllister, Resilient Payne County
