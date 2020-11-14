The TSET Healthy Living Program is asking for your input as it works toward creating healthier environments throughout Payne County.
Local residents can help by taking a community health needs assessment survey, said Melinda Caldwell, lead coordinator of the TSET HLP grant in Payne County.
“As we say on survey invitations, your experiences and your opinions matter,” she said.
The survey can be accessed by visiting https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/Payne_CommunitySurvey.
Improving the health of residents in targeted geographic locations throughout Oklahoma is a priority for a new TSET HLP five-year cycle that started on July 1. TSET awarded the grants to 35 lead agencies, including Oklahoma State University’s Department of Wellness.
This first year of the TSET HLP grant is dedicated to gathering health-related data through U.S. Census information and other research-based sources, and by seeking local input from community partners and the health needs survey.
“Hearing about your experiences with access to healthy foods and physical activity and to tobacco-free environments through this survey will help us create a comprehensive wellness plan that fits and works best locally in Payne County,” Caldwell said.
The OSU Department of Wellness has a history of administering TSET’s community-based grants, starting with the Communities of Excellence program and then with the Healthy Living Program’s first cycle, which started in July 2015.
Altogether, TSET – the Tobacco Settlement Endowment Trust – invested more than $1.4 million in Payne County through the previous HLP grant, partnered with city, school and business leaders and community organizations to adopt tobacco-free and wellness policies to boost our health over the long run. TSET has also invested $37,000.00 to schools and communities in Payne County through Healthy Communities and Healthy Schools Incentive Grants.
On a statewide level, studies show that TSET funding has contributed to saving at least 42,000 lives and more than $1.2 billion in direct medical costs in Oklahoma. Besides community-based programs and grants, TSET also supports lifesaving research at the Stephenson Cancer Center, the TSET Health Promotion Research Center and the Oklahoma Center for Adult Stem Cell Research.
TSET’s funding brings leading scientists to Oklahoma and leverages additional research funds from private resources and the federal government. The TSET Phase I Clinical Trial Program serves patients from all over our state and ensures they can receive cutting-edge care close to home.
Earlier this week, Oklahoma voters rejected State Question 814, which would have amended the state constitution to reduce TSET’s funding for future health and wellness needs.
