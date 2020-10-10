Shape Your Future, a program of the Tobacco Settlement Endowment Trust, has joined Oklahoma State University Athletics in a collaboration to provide free water bottles at home football games to encourage fans to choose water.
Through this unique partnership, Shape Your Future will help OSU Athletics create healthy opportunities on game days while observing proper COVID-19 precautions. Water bottles will be available at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater through a contactless grab-and-go system. Touchless water fountains and water stations are being installed at the stadiums to ensure the safety of game-day patrons and staff.
“Oklahoma leads the nation in the per capita consumption of sugar-sweetened beverages, and we want to make sure that fans have a safe and healthy alternative,” said Julie Bisbee, TSET executive director. “Those empty calories can add up and lead to extra weight that can increase risk for chronic conditions such as heart disease, diabetes and even cancer. Obesity costs Oklahomans $1.7 billion every year. Drinking water is a great first play toward tackling that issue.”
Children who consume higher amounts of sugary drinks have a 55% greater chance of being overweight or obese compared to those who consume fewer sugary drinks. A 20-ounce bottle of soda contains the equivalent of approximately 17 teaspoons of sugar. The American Heart Association recommends that adults consume no more than 5-9 teaspoons of added sugar per day and no more than 6 teaspoons for kids.
Shape Your Future offers a variety of tips and tools to help Oklahomans make the healthy choice the easy choice. Learn how you can make small changes add up – by swapping sugary drinks for infused water, eating better with healthy recipes or finding physical activity ideas at ShapeYourFutureOK.com.
“Water consumption is an essential part of a healthy diet, and when seeking to quench your thirst, it is by far the best and most affordable choice,” said Todd Misener, Ph.D., chief wellness officer for Oklahoma State University. “Thanks to our partnership with TSET’s Shape Your Future program, we will enable greater consumption of water at our sporting events and across our state as we cheer on our Cowboys and promote a healthier future.”
The partnership between Shape Your Future and university athletics departments was secured by Learfield IMG College, multimedia rightsholder for OSU. Cowboy Sports Properties in Stillwater is collaborating on the TSET sponsorship on behalf of OSU.
